WEB3 DECISION Prijs (WEB3D)
De live prijs van WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D) vandaag is 0.053557 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 697.09K USD. De prijs van WEB3D naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van WEB3 DECISION:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
WEB3 DECISION prijswijziging binnen de dag is --
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 13.02M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van WEB3D naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige WEB3D prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van WEB3 DECISION naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van WEB3 DECISION naar USD $ +0.0352731650.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van WEB3 DECISION naar USD $ +0.0472691939.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van WEB3 DECISION naar USD $ +0.002316061977443835.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0352731650
|+65.86%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0472691939
|+88.26%
|90 dagen
|$ +0.002316061977443835
|+4.52%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van WEB3 DECISION: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
--
+19.95%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
The Web3 Decision white paper introduces a comprehensive platform designed to integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology into everyday decision-making processes. This innovative project aims to provide a decentralized ecosystem that leverages smart contracts, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to enhance decision-making capabilities for individuals and organizations. Introduction Web3 Decision positions itself as a transformative force in the DeFi space, addressing the limitations of traditional decision-making models by offering a decentralized alternative. The platform is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which ensures high-speed transactions and lower fees compared to other blockchain networks. Vision and Mission The vision of Web3 Decision is to democratize decision-making by providing tools and resources accessible to everyone. The mission is to create a transparent, efficient, and decentralized ecosystem where users can leverage AI and blockchain technologies to make informed decisions. By doing so, Web3 Decision aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI, delivering innovative solutions that are transparent, safe, and efficient. Key Features Decentralized Decision-Making: The platform uses smart contracts to automate and secure decision-making processes. These self-executing contracts ensure trust and transparency. AI and ML Integration: By incorporating AI and ML algorithms, Web3 Decision analyzes large volumes of data to provide insights that aid decision-making. Transparency and Security: Blockchain technology ensures that all transactions and decisions are transparent and immutable, enhancing security and trust within the ecosystem. User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, catering to both novice and experienced users. Components of Web3 Decision Smart Contracts: These are central to Web3 Decision, enabling automated, trustless transactions and decisions without intermediaries. AI and ML Algorithms: These technologies analyze vast amounts of data to identify patterns and provide actionable insights. Decentralized Applications (DApps): The platform supports various DApps that enhance its functionality, from financial management tools to decision-making aids. Use Cases Financial Decisions: Users can make informed investment decisions by leveraging AI-driven insights and blockchain transparency. Business Strategy: Organizations can use the platform to analyze market trends and optimize their business strategies. Personal Decisions: Individuals can use Web3 Decision for personal financial planning and other critical life decisions. Tokenomics The platform utilizes a native token, W3D, which serves multiple purposes: Governance: Token holders can vote on key decisions affecting the platform, fostering a democratic ecosystem. Staking and Rewards: Users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and incentivize participation. Transaction Fees: W3D tokens are used to pay for transaction fees within the ecosystem, ensuring seamless operations. Roadmap The development of Web3 Decision is planned in several phases: Q1 2025: Foundation and Community Growth Establish and expand community platforms on Discord, Telegram, and Twitter. Introduce special channels for discussions and token governance. Increase engagement with AMA sessions and exclusive events. List RWC Token on more decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). Establish strategic partnerships with other crypto projects and influencers. Q2 2025: Ecosystem Development Introduce DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) for token holders to vote on major project decisions. Roll out advanced educational programs and content for token holders. Begin mentorship programs connecting experienced and new crypto investors. Develop and launch new use cases for the token in the ecosystem, such as staking or exclusive access to events. Q3 2025: Global Expansion and Scaling Implement a global marketing campaign to increase RWC Token's visibility. Target international communities and influencers. List RWC Token on major exchanges for increased liquidity and accessibility. Expand the reach of community-driven decisions and increase participation in governance. Q4 2025: Continuous Growth and Sustainability Focus on making RWC Token a sustainable project with long-term growth strategies. Provide regular updates to the community with transparent reports and project progress. Host global online and offline events, such as conferences or hackathons, to engage with the broader crypto ecosystem. Begin preparation for the next phase of the RWC Token project, including exploring new technological innovations and partnerships. Team and Partnerships The white paper highlights the experienced team behind Web3 Decision, comprising professionals with expertise in blockchain, AI, and finance. Strategic partnerships with other blockchain projects, AI developers, and financial institutions are crucial for the platform's success. Community Involvement Web3 Decision emphasizes the importance of community participation. Through regular updates, feedback mechanisms, and reward systems, the platform ensures that its development aligns with the needs and preferences of its users. Conclusion Web3 Decision aims to revolutionize decision-making by integrating DeFi, AI, and blockchain technologies. By providing a decentralized, transparent, and efficient platform, it empowers users to make better decisions and achieve their financial and personal goals.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 WEB3D naar VND
₫1,373.255037
|1 WEB3D naar AUD
A$0.08301335
|1 WEB3D naar GBP
￡0.04016775
|1 WEB3D naar EUR
€0.04713016
|1 WEB3D naar USD
$0.053557
|1 WEB3D naar MYR
RM0.2302951
|1 WEB3D naar TRY
₺2.07533375
|1 WEB3D naar JPY
¥7.77540526
|1 WEB3D naar RUB
₽4.48539875
|1 WEB3D naar INR
₹4.57751679
|1 WEB3D naar IDR
Rp877.98346608
|1 WEB3D naar KRW
₩74.9048202
|1 WEB3D naar PHP
₱2.96491552
|1 WEB3D naar EGP
￡E.2.71105534
|1 WEB3D naar BRL
R$0.30206148
|1 WEB3D naar CAD
C$0.07444423
|1 WEB3D naar BDT
৳6.5285983
|1 WEB3D naar NGN
₦86.10412447
|1 WEB3D naar UAH
₴2.2279712
|1 WEB3D naar VES
Bs4.713016
|1 WEB3D naar PKR
Rs15.09878944
|1 WEB3D naar KZT
₸27.73502802
|1 WEB3D naar THB
฿1.76309644
|1 WEB3D naar TWD
NT$1.61635026
|1 WEB3D naar AED
د.إ0.19655419
|1 WEB3D naar CHF
Fr0.04391674
|1 WEB3D naar HKD
HK$0.41613789
|1 WEB3D naar MAD
.د.م0.49593782
|1 WEB3D naar MXN
$1.04329036