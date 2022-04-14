Waterfall Governance (WTF) Tokenomie
Waterfall DeFi is a platform that offers risk diversification through tranching a portfolio of yield generating DeFi assets. Waterfall is one of the first platforms to deliver traditional tranching methodology to DeFi, enabling more conservative DeFi users to safer, fixed, and predictable yields while also providing products for higher risk-tolerant users for greater potential yields.
All this is done through the Waterfall Protocol, a yield aggregation logic which redistributes a yield and principal from a selected pool of DeFi Yielding assets according to priority, arranged from highest (Senior Tranche), to the lowest (Junior Tranche). Users in the Senior Tranche receives the distributions first at a predetermined, fixed yield. Junior Tranche users receives the distributions the last, in return receiving a much higher potential variable yield should the portfolio of DeFi assets perform as intended. Through the process of tranching, Waterfall DeFi can offer two layers of diversification (portfolio concentration and prioritization of payments), and creating organic leveraging within a portfolio/product without the need for external funding markets.
Waterfall is bringing exciting new structured products to the DeFi ecosystem, expanding the offerings across the space and making the market become more efficient through redistributing risk and reward to the right hands.
Waterfall Governance (WTF) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Waterfall Governance (WTF), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Waterfall Governance (WTF) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Waterfall Governance (WTF) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal WTF tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel WTF tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.