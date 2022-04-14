ViciCoin (VCNT) Tokenomie
ViciCoin (VCNT) Informatie
ViciCoin (VCNT) is a utility token designed to power products and tools that make blockchain technology easier and safer to use. VCNT powers a suite of user-friendly products including ViciWallet, a Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallet with enhanced security features and recovery options, and ViciSwap.io, which allows users to browse, swap, and share bundles of cryptocurrencies with a single authorization. As an authentication solution, VCNT functions as a verifiable credential system. Token-based authorization grants access to services and digital content, while integration with NFTs enables granular access control across a wide range of intermediary services.
VCNT operates on Vici Network's Modular On-Chain Security & Compliance Framework, which implements security at the consensus layer with bypass-proof validation mechanisms. Its plug-in architecture enables the rapid deployment of system-wide controls and security features. This comprehensive infrastructure allows the VCNT community safe access to a growing ecosystem of blockchain products and services, without the need for technical expertis
ViciCoin (VCNT) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor ViciCoin (VCNT), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
ViciCoin (VCNT) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van ViciCoin (VCNT) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal VCNT tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel VCNT tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van VCNT begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van VCNT token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van VCNT
Wil je weten waar je VCNT naartoe gaat? Onze VCNT prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.