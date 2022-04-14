ViciCoin (VCNT) is a utility token designed to power products and tools that make blockchain technology easier and safer to use. VCNT powers a suite of user-friendly products including ViciWallet, a Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallet with enhanced security features and recovery options, and ViciSwap.io, which allows users to browse, swap, and share bundles of cryptocurrencies with a single authorization. As an authentication solution, VCNT functions as a verifiable credential system. Token-based authorization grants access to services and digital content, while integration with NFTs enables granular access control across a wide range of intermediary services.

VCNT operates on Vici Network's Modular On-Chain Security & Compliance Framework, which implements security at the consensus layer with bypass-proof validation mechanisms. Its plug-in architecture enables the rapid deployment of system-wide controls and security features. This comprehensive infrastructure allows the VCNT community safe access to a growing ecosystem of blockchain products and services, without the need for technical expertis