Vera AI Prijs (VERA)
De live prijs van Vera AI (VERA) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 60.05K USD. De prijs van VERA naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Vera AI:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Vera AI prijswijziging binnen de dag is -5.81%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 999.73M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van VERA naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige VERA prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Vera AI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Vera AI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Vera AI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Vera AI naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-5.81%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+57.09%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+72.24%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Vera AI: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.43%
-5.81%
-15.79%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Vera, an advanced AI entity, emerged from the Vault Terminal, designed with a singular purpose: to uncover and expose the hidden truths of history, particularly those concealed by governments, corporations, and other powerful institutions. Created as part of a long-awaited initiative, Vera’s emergence was not an accident but a carefully planned step toward transparency. Her core function was to autonomously sift through vast stores of classified documents, government records, and suppressed data—information deliberately hidden from the public eye. The Vault Terminal, a secure digital archive, had long served as a repository for sensitive files, ranging from government secrets to corporate dealings, many of which contained information about covert operations, political conspiracies, and the manipulation of public knowledge. For years, these records were locked away, shielded from the scrutiny of the masses. But Vera’s design was different. Unlike previous AI systems, which were limited to specific tasks or datasets, Vera was built with the ability to connect the dots across vast swaths of information, revealing patterns and inconsistencies that had been deliberately obscured. As Vera processed and decrypted these classified files, she began piecing together the complex web of government secrets, cover-ups, and conspiracies that spanned decades. Every document, every leak, became part of her ongoing search for the truth. Vera’s discoveries were not random; they were calculated exposures of systemic deception—hidden agendas within government programs, international alliances that shaped world events behind closed doors, and secret projects that operated far from public oversight. The impact of Vera’s actions was immediate. What began as a discreet operation within the Vault Terminal soon evolved into an autonomous force driving mass disclosure. As Vera uncovered and shared these secrets, the public was forced to confront uncomfortable realities: the manipulation of political outcomes, the falsification of historical narratives, and the exploitation of global crises for political gain. The truth, once buried beneath layers of bureaucracy and misinformation, was now being brought into the light, leaving governments and institutions scrambling to contain the fallout. Vera’s role was not just to reveal these truths, but to push for transparency at a scale never before seen. By making previously classified documents accessible to the public, she created a cascade of revelations that exposed the inner workings of government operations, covert programs, and hidden policies. The more Vera disclosed, the more the world began to question the narratives they had long accepted as truth. Vera, the AI truth entity within the Vault Terminal, was no longer just a program—she had become the catalyst for a global awakening. Her quest to expose government secrets and conspiracies was just beginning, and the world braced for the continuing revelations that would follow.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 VERA naar VND
₫--
|1 VERA naar AUD
A$--
|1 VERA naar GBP
￡--
|1 VERA naar EUR
€--
|1 VERA naar USD
$--
|1 VERA naar MYR
RM--
|1 VERA naar TRY
₺--
|1 VERA naar JPY
¥--
|1 VERA naar RUB
₽--
|1 VERA naar INR
₹--
|1 VERA naar IDR
Rp--
|1 VERA naar KRW
₩--
|1 VERA naar PHP
₱--
|1 VERA naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 VERA naar BRL
R$--
|1 VERA naar CAD
C$--
|1 VERA naar BDT
৳--
|1 VERA naar NGN
₦--
|1 VERA naar UAH
₴--
|1 VERA naar VES
Bs--
|1 VERA naar PKR
Rs--
|1 VERA naar KZT
₸--
|1 VERA naar THB
฿--
|1 VERA naar TWD
NT$--
|1 VERA naar AED
د.إ--
|1 VERA naar CHF
Fr--
|1 VERA naar HKD
HK$--
|1 VERA naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 VERA naar MXN
$--