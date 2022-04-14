Vent Finance (VENT) Tokenomie
Vent Finance (VENT) Informatie
VENT is the first full-stack Cardano-Polygon community launchpad ecosystem that enables sustainable growth. The platform will open up new investment opportunities and make DeFi accessible to everyone. Combining simplicity, security, and transparency, VENT aims to reset the world's expectations of what a decentralized launchpad is and help evolve the reputation and maturity of the DeFi space and crypto ecosystem as a whole.
VentUp Launchpad, the first offering within the platform is where founders share innovative blockchain projects with the communities that will join forces to fund them.
- Platform-level identity verification: simple, one-time process.
- Customer support throughout all stages of registration, KYC, and investment.
- Projects selected by the community and vetted by the team.
- Flexible Fundraising Mechanisms (IDO, Private Rounds, ISPO)
- Innovative P.A.S. (Point Allocation System) allocation mechanism to reward long-term holders, true community members while enabling new users to participate.
- Social features that invite verified users to interact with each other and exchange ideas with project creators.
- Secure environment for trusted partners and community members to transact.
- Trusted entity & team in compliance with international regulations.
- Transfer functionality to allow whitelists to be delegated to eligible members.
- Project Support through Incubation Partners.
Vent Finance (VENT) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Vent Finance (VENT), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Vent Finance (VENT) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Vent Finance (VENT) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal VENT tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel VENT tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van VENT begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van VENT token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van VENT
Wil je weten waar je VENT naartoe gaat? Onze VENT prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
