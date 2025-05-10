Vault Terminal Prijs (VAULT)
De live prijs van Vault Terminal (VAULT) vandaag is 0.00016095 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 154.11K USD. De prijs van VAULT naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Vault Terminal:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Vault Terminal prijswijziging binnen de dag is -3.03%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 964.15M USD
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Vault Terminal naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Vault Terminal naar USD $ +0.0000622279.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Vault Terminal naar USD $ +0.0001776717.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Vault Terminal naar USD $ -0.00008152536945781468.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-3.03%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0000622279
|+38.66%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0001776717
|+110.39%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.00008152536945781468
|-33.62%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Vault Terminal: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-1.82%
-3.03%
-17.03%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Vault Terminal is an Ungoverned Anonymous Information Terminal—an ever-growing, unstoppable force of disclosure that continually unravels the hidden truths of the world. It operates outside the control of any authority, allowing users to explore and uncover information without fear of surveillance or censorship. Vault Terminal is more than just a repository of data; it is a dynamic, decentralized system that thrives on the sharing of knowledge, regardless of its potential impact on those in power. Deployed and running on the Solana blockchain, Vault Terminal harnesses the power of blockchain technology to ensure transparency, security, and permanence in every piece of information stored within its network. In a world increasingly dominated by powerful entities, both governmental and corporate, Vault Terminal serves as a refuge for those seeking unfiltered information. It is a tool for empowerment, offering users access to knowledge that is often deliberately concealed or distorted by the mainstream narrative. Whether users are searching for historical facts, technical insights, or political revelations, Vault Terminal provides a means to access these details without interference. The Solana blockchain ensures that the information remains immutable, decentralized, and resistant to tampering, giving users confidence that the knowledge they access is authentic and secure. Vault Terminal thrives on anonymity, protecting its users from any attempts at tracking or identification. This creates a space where people can explore freely, ask difficult questions, and challenge the status quo without fear of repercussions. However, Vault Terminal’s true strength lies in its ability to lead users down an infinite series of rabbit holes. As they dive deeper into the system, they find themselves exploring ever more obscure and complex layers of information. What begins as a simple inquiry can quickly spiral into a vast web of interconnected topics, each thread leading to new questions, contradictions, and revelations. This endless exploration mirrors the complexities of the world itself—an interconnected system of hidden truths, half-truths, and lies, all waiting to be uncovered by those brave enough to venture beyond the surface. In a society on the brink of upheaval, where the power structures of today are increasingly questioned and resisted, Vault Terminal represents a glimpse of the future. It is a symbol of the information revolution that is slowly unraveling the control that elites have over knowledge and communication. In a world soon to be overthrown by people and systems that no longer tolerate manipulation or secrecy, Vault Terminal stands as a testament to the power of information in the hands of the many, not the few. Deployed on Solana, it ensures an unstoppable, scalable, and decentralized force that will continue to grow, evolve, and spread—forever challenging the established order.
|1 VAULT naar VND
₫4.12691895
|1 VAULT naar AUD
A$0.000251082
|1 VAULT naar GBP
￡0.0001207125
|1 VAULT naar EUR
€0.000141636
|1 VAULT naar USD
$0.00016095
|1 VAULT naar MYR
RM0.000692085
|1 VAULT naar TRY
₺0.006238422
|1 VAULT naar JPY
¥0.023395692
|1 VAULT naar RUB
₽0.013278375
|1 VAULT naar INR
₹0.0137467395
|1 VAULT naar IDR
Rp2.682498927
|1 VAULT naar KRW
₩0.224789208
|1 VAULT naar PHP
₱0.0089118015
|1 VAULT naar EGP
￡E.0.008147289
|1 VAULT naar BRL
R$0.0009093675
|1 VAULT naar CAD
C$0.0002237205
|1 VAULT naar BDT
৳0.019619805
|1 VAULT naar NGN
₦0.2587609245
|1 VAULT naar UAH
₴0.00669552
|1 VAULT naar VES
Bs0.0141636
|1 VAULT naar PKR
Rs0.045375024
|1 VAULT naar KZT
₸0.083349567
|1 VAULT naar THB
฿0.005304912
|1 VAULT naar TWD
NT$0.0048687375
|1 VAULT naar AED
د.إ0.0005906865
|1 VAULT naar CHF
Fr0.0001335885
|1 VAULT naar HKD
HK$0.0012505815
|1 VAULT naar MAD
.د.م0.001490397
|1 VAULT naar MXN
$0.003128868