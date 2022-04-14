Unio Coin (UNIO) Tokenomie
What Is UNIO?
The Unio Coin UNIO is an ERC-20 token. It has a fixed supply of 4B tokens and will be bridged between multiple Ethereum chains. UNIO is a utility token issued and controlled by the Unio Foundation. It can be used to create custom game content and access ecosystem benefits that drive growth for creators, developers, and publishers.
The Unio Coin Foundation The Unio Foundation is the steward of UNIO. It is in charge of minting and distributing the supply, overseeing vesting and unlocks, day-to-day administration, bookkeeping and creating ecosystem partnerships that ensure the success of the Unio Coin purpose.
The Unioverse The Unioverse is the first franchise that will use Unio Coin. It is an epic sci-fi world created by critically acclaimed writers of science fiction and horror. It is a game-centric franchise that has widespread rights and assets given back to the community as described here. All game developers are welcome to build in the Unioverse and access its community, content and technology.
Random Games Random Games created the Unioverse and will use the Unio Coin to power the Unioverse’s ecosystem of cross-game, user created content. Random Games will expand the Unioverse, creating new franchise content and assets, technology, and growing the community.
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Unio Coin (UNIO), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Unio Coin (UNIO) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Unio Coin (UNIO) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal UNIO tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel UNIO tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van UNIO begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van UNIO token verkennen!
