TruthChain Prijs (TRUTH)
De live prijs van TruthChain (TRUTH) vandaag is 0.00115213 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 1.15M USD. De prijs van TRUTH naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van TruthChain:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
TruthChain prijswijziging binnen de dag is -21.39%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 999.81M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van TRUTH naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige TRUTH prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van TruthChain naar USD $ -0.000313550598264634.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van TruthChain naar USD $ +0.0048369983.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van TruthChain naar USD $ +0.0052590827.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van TruthChain naar USD $ -0.000062313598740356.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ -0.000313550598264634
|-21.39%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0048369983
|+419.83%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0052590827
|+456.47%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.000062313598740356
|-5.13%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van TruthChain: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-3.80%
-21.39%
+32.55%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
The TruthChain token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations and incentivizing community participation. It has multiple use cases that make it essential to the network’s success and functionality: 1. Validator Rewards: Validators are the nodes hosting neutral and untampered LLMs in the TruthChain network. They play a critical role in maintaining the network’s decentralization and reliability. Tokens are used to reward these validators for their contributions, ensuring the network remains active, secure, and efficient. 2. Transaction Fees: Users querying the TruthChain network for data verification or consensus will pay small transaction fees in tokens. These fees help sustain the ecosystem by compensating validators for their computational efforts. 3. Staking: Tokens can be staked by both validators and users to support the network’s operations. Validators may stake tokens to secure their roles in the ecosystem, while users can stake to earn rewards and participate in securing the network. Staking also acts as a safeguard, discouraging malicious actors from attempting to disrupt the network. 4. Governance: TruthChain is a community-driven project, and the token empowers holders to take part in governance decisions. Token holders can propose and vote on key network upgrades, policy changes, or the inclusion of new LLMs. This ensures that the network evolves according to the collective interest of its community. 5. Access to Services: The token will also act as a medium of exchange for accessing premium features within the ecosystem. Users can use tokens for API calls, advanced verification tools, or other services that require computational resources. These utility-focused applications make the token integral to TruthChain, ensuring it supports decentralization, incentivizes participation, and sustains the ecosystem financially. By aligning incentives with the network’s goals, the token helps establish a reliable, transparent, and censorship-resistant solution for verifying factual data.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 TRUTH naar VND
₫29.54176533
|1 TRUTH naar AUD
A$0.0017858015
|1 TRUTH naar GBP
￡0.0008640975
|1 TRUTH naar EUR
€0.0010138744
|1 TRUTH naar USD
$0.00115213
|1 TRUTH naar MYR
RM0.004954159
|1 TRUTH naar TRY
₺0.0446335162
|1 TRUTH naar JPY
¥0.1671625417
|1 TRUTH naar RUB
₽0.0964908875
|1 TRUTH naar INR
₹0.0984840724
|1 TRUTH naar IDR
Rp18.8873740272
|1 TRUTH naar KRW
₩1.6136271928
|1 TRUTH naar PHP
₱0.0637819168
|1 TRUTH naar EGP
￡E.0.0583208206
|1 TRUTH naar BRL
R$0.0064980132
|1 TRUTH naar CAD
C$0.0016014607
|1 TRUTH naar BDT
৳0.140444647
|1 TRUTH naar NGN
₦1.8522909223
|1 TRUTH naar UAH
₴0.047928608
|1 TRUTH naar VES
Bs0.10138744
|1 TRUTH naar PKR
Rs0.3248084896
|1 TRUTH naar KZT
₸0.5966420418
|1 TRUTH naar THB
฿0.0379281196
|1 TRUTH naar TWD
NT$0.0347828047
|1 TRUTH naar AED
د.إ0.0042283171
|1 TRUTH naar CHF
Fr0.0009447466
|1 TRUTH naar HKD
HK$0.0089520501
|1 TRUTH naar MAD
.د.م0.0106687238
|1 TRUTH naar MXN
$0.0224434924