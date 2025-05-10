TRUMP WIF EAR Prijs (WIFEAR)
De live prijs van TRUMP WIF EAR (WIFEAR) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 11.42K USD. De prijs van WIFEAR naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van TRUMP WIF EAR:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
TRUMP WIF EAR prijswijziging binnen de dag is +0.21%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 992.39M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van WIFEAR naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige WIFEAR prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van TRUMP WIF EAR naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van TRUMP WIF EAR naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van TRUMP WIF EAR naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van TRUMP WIF EAR naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+0.21%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+46.56%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+9.78%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van TRUMP WIF EAR: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.03%
+0.21%
+16.34%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
In a world often marked by chaos and uncertainty, a groundbreaking initiative has emerged that dares to champion the values we hold dear. Just as the news broke of an assassination attempt on D.J. Trump, the cryptocurrency $WIFEAR launched on the Solana blockchain, boldly declaring its mission to “MAKE CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN!” This unprecedented timing is no coincidence; it underscores a pivotal moment where the ideals of freedom and transparency must prevail. The assassination attempt sent shockwaves throughout the political landscape, igniting discussions on liberty, security, and the essence of democracy. In this crucial hour, $WIFEAR stands as a symbol of hope and resilience, a beacon for those who believe in the power of free speech and financial independence. This is not merely another cryptocurrency; it’s a movement dedicated to uplifting voices that have been stifled and reclaiming agency for individuals in a world often dominated by gatekeeping. At the heart of $WIFEAR lies an unwavering commitment to financial freedom. In today’s society, traditional financial systems often impose restrictions that leave the average citizen feeling powerless. $WIFEAR seeks to dismantle these barriers, creating an inclusive ecosystem where everyone can participate and thrive. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the crypto space, this platform provides the tools to take control of your financial future. With $WIFEAR, the potential to break free from outdated systems is within reach. Transparency is another cornerstone of the $WIFEAR initiative. In an era where trust is paramount, this cryptocurrency is built on principles of open communication and accountability. Users can effortlessly track their assets and understand the inner workings of the platform, fostering a sense of security that is often lacking in the digital financial world. By prioritizing transparency, $WIFEAR not only builds trust but also empowers its community to make informed decisions, essential for navigating the complexities of cryptocurrency. But $WIFEAR is more than just a financial tool; it is a cultural movement. In times of division and misinformation, it upholds the critical importance of free speech. This initiative invites individuals to share their thoughts, engage in meaningful conversations, and participate in a community that values diverse perspectives. By creating a space where ideas can flourish, $WIFEAR aspires to spark a cultural shift, encouraging unity and collaboration in the pursuit of a brighter future. Moreover, the ambition of $WIFEAR reaches beyond the blockchain. As it gains momentum, the initiative aims to forge partnerships with like-minded organizations and advocates for freedom, creating a powerful coalition for change. Together, they can amplify their voices, challenging the status quo and inspiring others to join the fight for a world where freedom and transparency reign. As we embark on this journey with $WIFEAR, we find ourselves at a crucial crossroads. This launch is not just a financial event; it is a profound statement about our collective aspirations. With every transaction, conversation, and voice that joins this movement, we invest not just in a cryptocurrency, but in a vision for a better world. So let us rally together under the banner of $WIFEAR. Let’s champion the ideals of freedom and transparency, and work collectively toward a future where everyone can thrive. Together, we can MAKE CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN!
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 WIFEAR naar VND
₫--
|1 WIFEAR naar AUD
A$--
|1 WIFEAR naar GBP
￡--
|1 WIFEAR naar EUR
€--
|1 WIFEAR naar USD
$--
|1 WIFEAR naar MYR
RM--
|1 WIFEAR naar TRY
₺--
|1 WIFEAR naar JPY
¥--
|1 WIFEAR naar RUB
₽--
|1 WIFEAR naar INR
₹--
|1 WIFEAR naar IDR
Rp--
|1 WIFEAR naar KRW
₩--
|1 WIFEAR naar PHP
₱--
|1 WIFEAR naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 WIFEAR naar BRL
R$--
|1 WIFEAR naar CAD
C$--
|1 WIFEAR naar BDT
৳--
|1 WIFEAR naar NGN
₦--
|1 WIFEAR naar UAH
₴--
|1 WIFEAR naar VES
Bs--
|1 WIFEAR naar PKR
Rs--
|1 WIFEAR naar KZT
₸--
|1 WIFEAR naar THB
฿--
|1 WIFEAR naar TWD
NT$--
|1 WIFEAR naar AED
د.إ--
|1 WIFEAR naar CHF
Fr--
|1 WIFEAR naar HKD
HK$--
|1 WIFEAR naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 WIFEAR naar MXN
$--