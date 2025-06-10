TRADY Prijs (TRADY)
De live prijs van TRADY (TRADY) vandaag is 0.00028635 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 229.58K USD. De prijs van TRADY naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van TRADY:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
TRADY prijswijziging binnen de dag is +6.13%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 800.00M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van TRADY naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige TRADY prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van TRADY naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van TRADY naar USD $ +0.0002217428.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van TRADY naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van TRADY naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+6.13%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0002217428
|+77.44%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|--
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van TRADY: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-1.11%
+6.13%
+24.69%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
TRADY is an innovative AI-powered prompt marketplace designed to empower users and creators in the fields of trading, coding, design, research, and beyond. At its core, TRADY offers a dynamic platform where anyone — from hobbyists to professionals — can access, share, and monetize high-quality AI-generated prompts that supercharge creativity, efficiency, and problem-solving. In today’s digital economy, time and expertise are invaluable. TRADY bridges the gap between AI’s immense potential and the practical needs of users by providing ready-to-use prompts tailored for specific tasks. For example, a trader can use a prompt to generate market analysis or trading strategies, while a developer can leverage prompts to write or debug code. Designers, researchers, marketers, and many others can also benefit from prompts that accelerate ideation and execution. The platform runs on $TRADY, its native utility token, which fuels the entire ecosystem. $TRADY is used for multiple purposes, including: Payments: Users subscribe or pay directly to access premium prompts or creator content. Rewards: Active contributors, such as top-rated prompt creators, receive $TRADY rewards for their valuable content and engagement. Incentives: Community activities, airdrops, referral bonuses, and promotional campaigns are distributed in $TRADY, encouraging adoption and loyalty. What makes TRADY unique is its dual focus on both creators and users. Prompt creators can monetize their AI skills and knowledge by publishing prompts that others find useful, building a reputation and earning rewards along the way. On the other hand, users benefit from a curated library of AI tools that save time, enhance productivity, and drive results — without needing to master complex AI systems themselves. To ensure fairness and transparency, TRADY includes features like a rating system, verified creator badges, and prompt performance metrics. This helps surface high-quality content and builds trust across the community. As the platform grows, TRADY plans to introduce governance mechanisms where token holders can participate in platform decisions, shaping the future of the marketplace. TRADY is deployed on the Base network, ensuring fast, low-cost transactions and interoperability with the broader blockchain ecosystem. With a total supply of 1 billion $TRADY tokens, the distribution plan includes community allocations, team vesting, and liquidity provisions to support long-term sustainability. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, a creator, or someone looking to amplify your work with cutting-edge tools, TRADY offers a vibrant, tokenized ecosystem where innovation meets opportunity. Join us as we reshape how people interact with AI prompts — making advanced capabilities accessible to everyone.
