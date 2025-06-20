Tokery Finance Prijs (TOFI)
De live prijs van Tokery Finance (TOFI) vandaag is 0.00002227 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 20.35K USD. De prijs van TOFI naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Tokery Finance:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Tokery Finance prijswijziging binnen de dag is -0.35%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 914.00M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van TOFI naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige TOFI prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Tokery Finance naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Tokery Finance naar USD $ -0.0000076432.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Tokery Finance naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Tokery Finance naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-0.35%
|30 dagen
|$ -0.0000076432
|-34.32%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|--
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Tokery Finance: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.27%
-0.35%
+2.07%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Market-Making and Liquidity Simply tokenizing assets is not enough – they need liquidity to be attractive. Tokery is actively building an on-chain RWA Marketplace with integrated Automated Market Making (AMM) optimized for real-world assets. Our approach includes: AI-driven market making algorithms to minimize slippage (aiming for <0.5% even on typically illiquid assets). The AMM uses a constant product formula (x*y=k) like Uniswap, but with AI adjustments based on real-time demand, sentiment analysis (scraping news or social media for relevant signals), and macro conditions. This dynamic pricing is a unique differentiator. A 0.3% trading fee on the marketplace, which undercuts many exchanges and improves cost efficiency for traders. Moreover, liquidity providers (LPs) earn 0.2% of each trade in Tokery’s native token as a reward, incentivizing deep liquidity. (This also drives token utility, see $TOFI below.) Cross-listings and integrations: Tokery isn’t an isolated island. We are integrating with major Solana DEXs and aggregators so that any RWA token issued can be traded broadly in the Solana ecosystem. If someone wants to swap a Tokery token on Serum or Jupiter aggregator, they will be able to – Tokery will supply the needed market infrastructure. This openness contrasts with closed platforms that only allow trading in proprietary marketplaces. Jurisdiction-based filtering on the marketplace to ensure offerings are only shown to eligible investors. This maintains compliance even in secondary trading – e.g., a U.S. unaccredited investor simply won’t see or be able to buy a token that was issued under Reg D for accredited investors. This kind of fine-grained control is appealing to institutions worried about secondary market compliance. Traction and Credibility: (As of Q2 2025) Tokery is launching its platform and native token, and has already garnered industry attention. We’ve formed strategic partnerships (including participation in Solana’s hackathons and RWA consortiums) and are building a community of early adopters. Our team is composed of experts in blockchain, finance, and law (with backgrounds in top institutions – details can be shared separately). This interdisciplinary strength reduces execution risk. Moreover, public commentary from industry leaders in our materials (BlackRock, ARK Invest, etc.) underpins that we’re tackling a timely problem. In comparison to other players: Ondo Finance: Focused on tokenized funds (like tokenized treasuries) and primarily deals with accredited investors; it lacks AI automation and end-user tokenization tools. Traditional Blockchains (Ethereum, Avalanche): They provide the base layer but not the integrated stack Tokery offers. For instance, Ethereum’s RWA activities rely on disparate dApps and suffer from higher fees and slower throughput Avalanche has fast finality but requires custom subnets for features like KYC (e.g., Deloitte’s subnet) which is not a universal solution. Tokery is chain-agnostic in usage but provides a holistic platform out-of-the-box, which these general layers do not. Bottom line for investors: Tokery isn’t just another tokenization project; it’s aiming to be the infrastructure backbone for a tokenized economy. By uniting technology (AI + blockchain), compliance, and market mechanisms, Tokery creates high barriers to entry for competitors. As the $217T RWA market inevitably migrates on-chain, Tokery stands to capture significant value by being the most seamless and trusted gateway.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Tokery Finance (TOFI) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van TOFI token !
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 TOFI naar VND
₫0.58603505
|1 TOFI naar AUD
A$0.0000342958
|1 TOFI naar GBP
￡0.0000164798
|1 TOFI naar EUR
€0.0000191522
|1 TOFI naar USD
$0.00002227
|1 TOFI naar MYR
RM0.0000946475
|1 TOFI naar TRY
₺0.0008830055
|1 TOFI naar JPY
¥0.0032349402
|1 TOFI naar RUB
₽0.0017368373
|1 TOFI naar INR
₹0.0019288047
|1 TOFI naar IDR
Rp0.3650819088
|1 TOFI naar KRW
₩0.0304234924
|1 TOFI naar PHP
₱0.001273844
|1 TOFI naar EGP
￡E.0.0011284209
|1 TOFI naar BRL
R$0.0001222623
|1 TOFI naar CAD
C$0.0000302872
|1 TOFI naar BDT
৳0.0027209486
|1 TOFI naar NGN
₦0.0344735146
|1 TOFI naar UAH
₴0.0009288817
|1 TOFI naar VES
Bs0.00227154
|1 TOFI naar PKR
Rs0.0063122088
|1 TOFI naar KZT
₸0.0115808454
|1 TOFI naar THB
฿0.0007300106
|1 TOFI naar TWD
NT$0.000656965
|1 TOFI naar AED
د.إ0.0000817309
|1 TOFI naar CHF
Fr0.0000180387
|1 TOFI naar HKD
HK$0.0001745968
|1 TOFI naar MAD
.د.م0.0002037705
|1 TOFI naar MXN
$0.0004235754