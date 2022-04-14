Toilet Dust (TOILET) Tokenomie
Toilet Dust (TOILET) Informatie
Toilet Dust ($TOILET) is a meme coin created on the Sui blockchain, designed to add some humor and chaos to the crypto world while playing a key role in driving the growth and adoption of the Sui ecosystem. Unlike typical meme coins that focus solely on entertainment or speculation, $TOILET’s mission goes beyond just the jokes. It is committed to fostering a vibrant, active community that’s passionate about both crypto and fun, while encouraging new users to explore the Sui blockchain.
The project’s foundation is built on the idea that a thriving network benefits everyone—whether you're a crypto enthusiast, developer, or investor. By embracing the lighthearted and unpredictable nature of meme coins, $TOILET brings attention to the Sui ecosystem and attracts a diverse range of participants. As $TOILET grows, so does the network and its ecosystem, creating more opportunities for everyone involved.
In addition to just memes, $TOILET is actively working on expanding its presence across social media, building partnerships, and increasing its visibility in the crypto space. It’s about creating an inclusive environment where the community drives the project forward. So, whether you're in it for the laughs, the community, or the chance to be part of something new, Toilet Dust is here to make a splash—join the movement or get left behind!
Toilet Dust (TOILET) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Toilet Dust (TOILET), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Toilet Dust (TOILET) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Toilet Dust (TOILET) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal TOILET tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel TOILET tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van TOILET begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van TOILET token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.