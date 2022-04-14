Thesirion (TSO) Tokenomie
Thesirion Creative Agency is a platform that develops creative solutions for all types of projects and business models, with a focus on design, art, and Web3 and blockchain technology. Launched in March 2025 by a multidisciplinary, global team, Thesirion operates on BaseChain. This infrastructure provides scalability, low transaction fees, and compatibility with many ecosystems and solutions, allowing Thesirion to offer efficient and cost-effective services to clients, developers, creators, and brands in the Web3 space.
The agency specializes in various services tailored to the decentralized ecosystem. These include brand design, UI/UX for intuitive digital interfaces, AI-powered development, NFT creation for unique digital assets, decentralized application (DApp) development for blockchain-based solutions, and smart contract programming to ensure secure and functional operations. Thesirion employs a variety of technologies to support its offerings. It also leverages cutting-edge AI tools to optimize its capabilities, especially for creative and technical projects.
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Thesirion (TSO) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal TSO tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel TSO tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
