The Nation Token (NATO) Tokenomie
The Nation Token (NATO) Informatie
The Nation Token (NATO) represents a groundbreaking experiment in global financial cooperation and decentralization. Our vision is to create a token entirely owned and managed by the global community, devoid of centralized control or team ownership. NATO will be launched on the Base Network to ensure security, scalability, and accessibility for all participants. The ultimate goal of NATO is to empower people worldwide to collaborate and potentially create value through collective action. We will challenge the public to see if the token can reach a value of $0.01 per NATO, driven solely by community activity and engagement.
- Decentralized Ownership: NATO is designed to be fully decentralized, with no central authority or team controlling its distribution, allocation, or use.
- Community Experiment: The project challenges the global community to collaborate and organically build value, aiming for the token to reach $0.01 per NATO.
- Transparency and Trust: By launching on the Base Network and providing open-source smart contracts, we ensure complete transparency in the token's creation and distribution.
- Empowerment: NATO seeks to empower individuals globally to participate in and influence a decentralized financial ecosystem.
The Nation Token (NATO) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor The Nation Token (NATO), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
The Nation Token (NATO) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van The Nation Token (NATO) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal NATO tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel NATO tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van NATO begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van NATO token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van NATO
Wil je weten waar je NATO naartoe gaat? Onze NATO prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.