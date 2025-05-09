The Loonies Prijs (LOON)
De live prijs van The Loonies (LOON) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 399.59K USD. De prijs van LOON naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van The Loonies:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
The Loonies prijswijziging binnen de dag is +21.39%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 1.00B USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van LOON naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige LOON prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van The Loonies naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van The Loonies naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van The Loonies naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van The Loonies naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+21.39%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+36.20%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-16.29%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van The Loonies: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.20%
+21.39%
+5.47%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem. Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors. The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support. As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution. The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
