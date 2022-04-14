The Dissolution of Value (VALUE) Tokenomie
The Dissolution of Value is a decentralized NFT artwork that explores the fragility of value in the digital age. By distributing the artwork across multiple platforms, the project challenges traditional notions of ownership and value. The artwork, depicting a U.S. dollar bill disintegrating into particles, symbolizes the collapse of fiat currency and the rise of decentralized digital assets like NFTs and cryptocurrencies. In today’s digital economy, value is no longer confined to physical assets or centralized systems like fiat currency. Memes, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies are now integral to how we perceive financial and cultural capital. The Dissolution of Value captures this shift by dispersing the artwork across multiple platforms, challenging the audience to reconsider where value truly resides—whether in ownership, exclusivity, or in the artwork’s ability to spread through decentralized systems.
The Dissolution of Value (VALUE) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van The Dissolution of Value (VALUE) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal VALUE tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel VALUE tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van VALUE begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van VALUE token verkennen!
