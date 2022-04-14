Team Canguro (CANGURO) Tokenomie
Team Canguro (CANGURO) Informatie
Team Canguro 🦘is the most viral and fastest-growing PFP movement on the planet, rapidly taking over TikTok and other social media worldwide.
The origins of Team Canguro 🦘trace back to Spanish-speaking TikTok users who popularized the trend as a way to build community and mutual support. The movement revolves around adopting a kangaroo image as a profile picture (PFP), symbolizing membership in this growing online community.
Team Canguro started as a way for users to support each other by engaging with content and creating a shared identity. With hashtags like #teamcanguro 🦘🦘, it has gained widespread attention, evolving from a niche trend into a global phenomenon with millions of supporters on TikTok and beyond.
The kangaroo 🦘 image itself originates from a 2014 National Geographic campaign titled "Wildlife Selfies," which showcased animals in human-like scenarios, including the iconic kangaroo taking a selfie. This playful, relatable imagery resonated with people, making the kangaroo a perfect mascot for the movement.
For Team Canguro members, the kangaroo 🦘 symbolizes unity, playfulness, and unstoppable energy. It represents their collective identity as a supportive and creative community that "hops" together across social media platforms. Just as kangaroos are known for their leaps and forward momentum, Team Canguro embodies progress, mutual encouragement, and boundless enthusiasm.
Team Canguro (CANGURO) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Team Canguro (CANGURO) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CANGURO tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CANGURO tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CANGURO begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CANGURO token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.