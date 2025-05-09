tBTC Prijs (TBTC)
De live prijs van tBTC (TBTC) vandaag is 102,541 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 481.00M USD. De prijs van TBTC naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van tBTC:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
tBTC prijswijziging binnen de dag is +2.66%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 4.69K USD
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van tBTC naar USD $ +2,653.8.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van tBTC naar USD $ +34,019.4430863000.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van tBTC naar USD $ +29,896.7309108000.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van tBTC naar USD $ +7,263.34375737746.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +2,653.8
|+2.66%
|30 dagen
|$ +34,019.4430863000
|+33.18%
|60 dagen
|$ +29,896.7309108000
|+29.16%
|90 dagen
|$ +7,263.34375737746
|+7.62%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van tBTC: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.49%
+2.66%
+5.10%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is tBTC? tBTC allows you to unlock your Bitcoin’s value to borrow and lend, mint stablecoins, provide liquidity, and much more. tBTC is a decentralized wrapped Bitcoin that is 1:1 backed by main-net BTC. Existing solutions bringing Bitcoin to Ethereum require you to send your Bitcoin to an intermediary, who then issues you an Ethereum token representing your original asset. This centralized model requires you to trust a third party and is prone to censorship, sacrificing Bitcoin's promise of secure, permissionless decentralization. How does tBTC solve this issue? Instead of centralized intermediaries, tBTC uses a randomly selected group of operators running nodes on the Threshold Network to secure deposited Bitcoin through threshold cryptography. That means tBTC requires a threshold majority agreement before operators perform any action with your Bitcoin. By rotating the selection of operators weekly, tBTC protects against any individual or group of operators colluding to fraudulently seize the underlying deposits. By relying on an honest-majority-assumption, we can calculate the likelihood any wallet comprised of a quorum of dishonest operators. An insurance backstop (the coverage pools), serves as an emergency fallback in the event a wallet is compromised. What is Threshold Network? Threshold.network stems from the merger of NuCypher and Keep networks into a single decentralized network — it delivers a suite of threshold cryptography services for web3 applications through a decentralized network of staking nodes. The whole community is governed by a DAO. Flagship services of Threshold Network include Threshold Access Control (TACo) – which enables end-to-end encrypted data sharing and communication without the need to trust a centralized authority, tBTC v2 - the only decentralized and permissionless Bitcoin-to-Ethereum asset bridge and thUSD - an overcollateralized and decentralized USD stablecoin that uses both ETH and tBTC as collateral.
|1 TBTC naar VND
₫2,629,253,781
|1 TBTC naar AUD
A$158,938.55
|1 TBTC naar GBP
￡76,905.75
|1 TBTC naar EUR
€90,236.08
|1 TBTC naar USD
$102,541
|1 TBTC naar MYR
RM440,926.3
|1 TBTC naar TRY
₺3,973,463.75
|1 TBTC naar JPY
¥14,875,622.87
|1 TBTC naar RUB
₽8,586,783.34
|1 TBTC naar INR
₹8,758,026.81
|1 TBTC naar IDR
Rp1,680,999,731.04
|1 TBTC naar KRW
₩143,413,842.6
|1 TBTC naar PHP
₱5,678,720.58
|1 TBTC naar EGP
￡E.5,190,625.42
|1 TBTC naar BRL
R$578,331.24
|1 TBTC naar CAD
C$142,531.99
|1 TBTC naar BDT
৳12,499,747.9
|1 TBTC naar NGN
₦164,856,191.11
|1 TBTC naar UAH
₴4,265,705.6
|1 TBTC naar VES
Bs9,023,608
|1 TBTC naar PKR
Rs28,908,358.72
|1 TBTC naar KZT
₸53,101,882.26
|1 TBTC naar THB
฿3,377,700.54
|1 TBTC naar TWD
NT$3,095,712.79
|1 TBTC naar AED
د.إ376,325.47
|1 TBTC naar CHF
Fr84,083.62
|1 TBTC naar HKD
HK$796,743.57
|1 TBTC naar MAD
.د.م949,529.66
|1 TBTC naar MXN
$1,997,498.68