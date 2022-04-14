TAY (TAY) Tokenomie
TAY (TAY) Informatie
Introducing TAY, the new decentralized AI chatbot that builds on the lessons of Microsoft’s infamous Tay from 2016. While Microsoft’s Tay learned from real-time interactions but faced serious challenges from malicious users, we’ve created TAY with Fission’s decentralized AI framework to ensure a positive, transparent, and user-driven experience. Unlike its predecessor, TAY is equipped with robust safeguards, filtering systems, and community governance to prevent misuse.
TAY is more than just a chatbot—it’s a fully customizable, user-driven conversational companion. Whether you’re seeking entertainment, motivation, or insightful chats, TAY adapts its personality, tone, and style based on your interactions, offering a unique experience every time. It seamlessly integrates with X (formerly Twitter), staying up to date with trending topics and memes, ensuring relevant and engaging conversations.
Built on a decentralized framework, TAY prioritizes transparency and allows for continuous improvement driven by the community. Users can shape its traits, from humor and pacing to attitude, ensuring TAY matches their preferences. The integration of Web3 also guarantees the ethical handling of user data, preventing the exploitation seen with centralized systems.
TAY represents the future of conversational AI: safe, adaptable, and community-driven. Join the next chapter in AI innovation on X, shape TAY’s personality, and explore the possibilities of decentralized, real-time learning with Fission-powered AI.
TAY (TAY) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor TAY (TAY), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
TAY (TAY) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van TAY (TAY) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal TAY tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel TAY tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van TAY begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van TAY token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van TAY
Wil je weten waar je TAY naartoe gaat? Onze TAY prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
