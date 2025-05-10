TabbyPOS Prijs (TABBY)
De live prijs van TabbyPOS (TABBY) vandaag is 0.00172437 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 137.95K USD. De prijs van TABBY naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van TabbyPOS:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
TabbyPOS prijswijziging binnen de dag is +1.48%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 80.00M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van TABBY naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige TABBY prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van TabbyPOS naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van TabbyPOS naar USD $ -0.0004329229.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van TabbyPOS naar USD $ +0.0024950930.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van TabbyPOS naar USD $ +0.00037938136610913.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+1.48%
|30 dagen
|$ -0.0004329229
|-25.10%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0024950930
|+144.70%
|90 dagen
|$ +0.00037938136610913
|+28.21%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van TabbyPOS: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+1.49%
+1.48%
+4.12%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is the project about? TabbyPOS is a cash register terminal(Hardware) that supports cryptocurrency payments. It can handle various tasks for merchants, such as sales, settlement, and inventory management, as well as providing the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments. In addition, this cash register terminal features a built-in membership system that can convert points into cryptocurrency. TabbyPOS also records transaction history and cashier information and generates management reports such as sales and inventory reports. What makes your project unique? 1)TabbyPOS not only supports cryptocurrency payments but also has a built-in module for ordering and printing receipts, making it convenient for merchants to use. 2)TabbyPOS also features a built-in membership system that allows merchants to easily set up their own membership system without having to manage the exchange of goods or points, as points exist directly in the form of cryptocurrency and customers can freely use or exchange them. 3)TabbyPOS has an open API interface and is not a closed system, allowing it to collaborate with local POS enterprises and provide more diversified services. History of your project. In May 2022, Lee Koh Ching founded TabbyPOS. In August 2022, TabbyPOS issued tokens (EPOS) to raise funds on the Launch Pad platform of ErgoPAD. The fundraising was successfully completed in September 2022. TabbyPOS successfully released its Alpha version in March 2023. What’s next for your project? Our next plan is to support more mainstream cryptocurrencies and add more convenient features for daily life, such as paying utility bills, topping up mobile phone credit, and more. What can your token be used for? EPOS functions as a utility token and is used to pay for fees for token withdraw transactions. If merchants use TabbyPOS, they must also hold a certain number of EPOS.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 TABBY naar VND
₫44.21457117
|1 TABBY naar AUD
A$0.0026900172
|1 TABBY naar GBP
￡0.0012932775
|1 TABBY naar EUR
€0.0015174456
|1 TABBY naar USD
$0.00172437
|1 TABBY naar MYR
RM0.007414791
|1 TABBY naar TRY
₺0.0668365812
|1 TABBY naar JPY
¥0.2506544232
|1 TABBY naar RUB
₽0.142260525
|1 TABBY naar INR
₹0.1472784417
|1 TABBY naar IDR
Rp28.7394885042
|1 TABBY naar KRW
₩2.4083241168
|1 TABBY naar PHP
₱0.0954783669
|1 TABBY naar EGP
￡E.0.0872876094
|1 TABBY naar BRL
R$0.0097426905
|1 TABBY naar CAD
C$0.0023968743
|1 TABBY naar BDT
৳0.210200703
|1 TABBY naar NGN
₦2.7722868927
|1 TABBY naar UAH
₴0.071733792
|1 TABBY naar VES
Bs0.15174456
|1 TABBY naar PKR
Rs0.4861343904
|1 TABBY naar KZT
₸0.8929822482
|1 TABBY naar THB
฿0.0568352352
|1 TABBY naar TWD
NT$0.0521621925
|1 TABBY naar AED
د.إ0.0063284379
|1 TABBY naar CHF
Fr0.0014312271
|1 TABBY naar HKD
HK$0.0133983549
|1 TABBY naar MAD
.د.م0.0159676662
|1 TABBY naar MXN
$0.0335217528