SwissBorg (BORG) Tokenomie
SwissBorg (BORG) Informatie
What is SwissBorg? SwissBorg’s flagship product is an all-encompassing crypto management app for retail users. It enables them to on & off ramp, exchange crypto and fiat, earn yield, buy bundles of crypto and access its launchpad investment opportunities. SwissBorg started in the ICO era of 2017 and has over 1 million registered users as of 2024.
The app’s products range from on/off ramp, CEX & DEX aggregator (MEX), staking and other passive income opportunities (Earn), cryptocurrency bundles (Thematics), and a launchpad & one-time opportunities (Alpha Early Deals) and more. SwissBorg users are also entitled to airdrops if they happen as it’s one the few centralised entities redistributing them directly to their users.
What is BORG? BORG is essential to the SwissBorg experience as it unlocks additional utilities in the app. The more BORG users hold in the app, the more benefits they can unlock either through Premium Tiers or ad-hoc campaigns. Benefits include lower exchange fees, higher allocation in launchpads, higher yield on Earn strategies and increased voting power in referendums proposed by SwissBorg.
When was SwissBorg Founded? The project was launched in Switzerland in 2017 and the ICO lasted from Dec 7th, 2017 to January 10th, 2018 where $50 million was raised to kickstart the project. In Q1 2023 SwissBorg performed a Series A, where 16,660 big and small individual investors raised a total of over 21 million Swiss Francs (CHF).
SwissBorg (BORG) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor SwissBorg (BORG), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
SwissBorg (BORG) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van SwissBorg (BORG) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BORG tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BORG tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van BORG begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van BORG token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van BORG
Wil je weten waar je BORG naartoe gaat? Onze BORG prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.