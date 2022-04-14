SWAGGY (SWAGGY) Tokenomie
Ah, SWAGGY, the Husky with more followers than some small countries have citizens. This isn't just any dog; SWAGGY is the canine equivalent of a rock star who decided to trade in his guitar for a blockchain. With over 7 million TikTok fans, SWAGGY has transcended mere pet stardom to become a digital icon, now venturing into the wild west of cryptocurrency with his very own memecoin on Solana. It's like if Lassie got into fintech.
This memecoin, let's call it $SWAG, isn't just about making a quick buck (or should I say, bone?). It's about bringing the global community of dog lovers together on X, where they can bark about the latest trends, share adorable doggy pics, and discuss why their pets should be the next memecoin. It's a digital dog park where the currency is not just likes and treats but $SWAG tokens.
Imagine this: You're scrolling through X, and instead of the usual political rants or cat memes, you're greeted by posts from SWAGGY enthusiasts discussing the merits of a Husky-led economy. It's a place where "ruff" translates to "bull run," and every time SWAGGY does something mildly impressive, like catching a frisbee or wearing a new bow tie, his token's value spikes.
The genius of SWAGGY's memecoin isn't just in its adorable mascot but in its community. Here, every dog lover feels like they're part of something bigger than just their daily walk. They're part of a movement, a pack if you will, where the only thing more valuable than the memecoin is the shared love for our four-legged friends.
So, if you're looking for investment advice (which I'm not qualified to give, but hey, humor me), consider this: SWAGGY isn't just a pet; he's a cultural phenomenon with a tail. And in the world of memecoins, that might just be the ultimate bull case. Remember, in this market, you've got to believe in the bark before you can see the bucks.
SWAGGY (SWAGGY) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van SWAGGY (SWAGGY) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SWAGGY tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SWAGGY tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van SWAGGY begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van SWAGGY token verkennen!
