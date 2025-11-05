SURREAL AI Prijs (SURREAL)
-1.50%
-9.19%
+58.28%
+58.28%
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er SURREAL verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De SURREAL hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .
Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is SURREAL met -1.50% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, -9.19% in de afgelopen 24 uur en +58.28% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.
De huidige marktkapitalisatie van SURREAL AI is $ 42.72K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van SURREAL is 999.95M, met een totale voorraad van 999947317.781994. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 42.72K.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van SURREAL AI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van SURREAL AI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van SURREAL AI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van SURREAL AI naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-9.19%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-88.08%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|--
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
|Tijd (UTC+8)
|Type
|Informatie
|11-05 17:18:00
|Industrie-updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain gegevens
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Industrie-updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Industrie-updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Industrie-updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Industrie-updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
