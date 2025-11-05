BeursDEX+
Koop cryptoMarktenSpotFutures500XEarnEvenementen
Meer
De live SURREAL AI prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime SURREAL naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de SURREAL prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.De live SURREAL AI prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime SURREAL naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de SURREAL prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.

Meer over SURREAL

SURREAL Prijsinformatie

Wat is SURREAL

SURREAL officiële website

SURREAL tokenomie

SURREAL Prijsvoorspelling

Verdien

Airdrop+

Nieuws

Blog

Leren

SURREAL AI logo

SURREAL AI Prijs (SURREAL)

Niet genoteerd

1 SURREAL naar USD live prijs:

--
----
-9.10%1D
mexc
Deze tokengegevens zijn afkomstig van derden. MEXC fungeert uitsluitend als informatie-aggregator. Ontdek andere genoteerde tokens op de MEXC Spotmarkt!
USD
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) live prijsgrafiek
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 23:49:14 (UTC+8)

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Prijsinformatie (USD)

24-uurs prijswijzigingsbereik:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u laag
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u hoog

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.50%

-9.19%

+58.28%

+58.28%

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er SURREAL verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De SURREAL hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .

Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is SURREAL met -1.50% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, -9.19% in de afgelopen 24 uur en +58.28% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Marktinformatie

$ 42.72K
$ 42.72K$ 42.72K

--
----

$ 42.72K
$ 42.72K$ 42.72K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,947,317.781994
999,947,317.781994 999,947,317.781994

De huidige marktkapitalisatie van SURREAL AI is $ 42.72K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van SURREAL is 999.95M, met een totale voorraad van 999947317.781994. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 42.72K.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Prijsgeschiedenis USD

Vandaag is de prijswijziging van SURREAL AI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van SURREAL AI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van SURREAL AI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van SURREAL AI naar USD $ 0.

PeriodeWijzigen (USD)Wijzigen (%)
Vandaag$ 0-9.19%
30 dagen$ 0-88.08%
60 dagen$ 0--
90 dagen$ 0--

Wat is SURREAL AI (SURREAL)?

This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.

MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) hulpbron

Officiële website

SURREAL AI Prijsvoorspelling (USD)

Hoeveel zal SURREAL AI (SURREAL) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je SURREAL AI (SURREAL) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor SURREAL AI te bekijken.

Bekijk nu de SURREAL AI prijsvoorspelling !

SURREAL naar lokale valuta's

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Tokenomie

Inzicht in de tokenomie van SURREAL AI (SURREAL) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van SURREAL token !

Mensen vragen ook: Andere vragen over SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Hoeveel is SURREAL AI (SURREAL) vandaag waard?
De live SURREAL prijs in USD is 0 USD en wordt in realtime bijgewerkt met de meest recente marktgegevens.
Wat is de huidige SURREAL naar USD prijs?
De huidige prijs van SURREAL naar USD is $ 0. Bekijk MEXC Converter voor een nauwkeurige conversie van tokens.
Wat is de marktkapitalisatie van SURREAL AI?
De marktkapitalisatie van SURREAL is $ 42.72K USD. Marktkapitalisatie = huidige prijs × circulerende voorraad. Het geeft de totale marktwaarde en rangschikking van het token aan.
Wat is de circulerende voorraad van SURREAL?
De circulerende voorraad van SURREAL is 999.95M USD.
Wat was de all-time high (ATH) prijs van SURREAL?
SURREAL bereikte een ATH-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat was de laagste prijs ooit (ATL) van SURREAL?
SURREAL zag een ATL-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat is het handelsvolume van SURREAL?
Het actuele 24‑uurs handelsvolume van SURREAL is -- USD.
Zal SURREAL dit jaar hoger gaan?
SURREAL kan dit jaar hoger uitvallen, afhankelijk van de marktomstandigheden en projectontwikkelingen. Bekijk de SURREAL prijsvoorspelling voor een meer diepgaande analyse.
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 23:49:14 (UTC+8)

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Belangrijke updates uit de sector

Tijd (UTC+8)TypeInformatie
11-05 17:18:00Industrie-updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain gegevens
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industrie-updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industrie-updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industrie-updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industrie-updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.

POPULAIR

Momenteel populaire cryptocurrency's die veel marktaandacht krijgen

Bitcoin logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,710.57
$103,710.57$103,710.57

+0.51%

Ethereum logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,390.44
$3,390.44$3,390.44

-3.32%

Solana logo

Solana

SOL

$160.05
$160.05$160.05

-0.88%

USDCoin logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0001
$1.0001$1.0001

0.00%

Momentum logo

Momentum

MMT

$1.1017
$1.1017$1.1017

+47.38%

TOPvolume

De cryptocurrency's met het hoogste handelsvolume

Bitcoin logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,710.57
$103,710.57$103,710.57

+0.51%

Ethereum logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,390.44
$3,390.44$3,390.44

-3.32%

XRP logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2737
$2.2737$2.2737

-0.36%

Solana logo

Solana

SOL

$160.05
$160.05$160.05

-0.88%

DOGE logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16671
$0.16671$0.16671

+1.69%

Nieuw toegevoegd

Onlangs genoteerde cryptocurrency's die beschikbaar zijn voor handel

UnifAI logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN64 logo

SN64

SN64

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Sentism logo

Sentism

SENTIS

$0.03167
$0.03167$0.03167

+26.68%

MemeMarket logo

MemeMarket

MFUN

$0.00896
$0.00896$0.00896

+19.46%

Backstage logo

Backstage

BKS

$0.00825
$0.00825$0.00825

+26.92%

Topstijgers

De beste cryptopumps van vandaag

Intuition logo

Intuition

TRUST

$0.2204
$0.2204$0.2204

+340.80%

JUICY logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.2377
$0.2377$0.2377

+262.90%

Datasoul logo

Datasoul

DATASOUL

$0.0000000046664
$0.0000000046664$0.0000000046664

+233.26%

NexAIPhone logo

NexAIPhone

NEXAIPHONE

$0.000008961
$0.000008961$0.000008961

+134.76%

Giggle Fund logo

Giggle Fund

GIGGLE

$176.58
$176.58$176.58

+114.63%