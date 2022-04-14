Suijak (SUIJAK) Tokenomie
Suijak (SUIJAK) Informatie
Suijak is a meme token inspired by the popular Wojak meme, which has become a significant part of internet culture. Unlike utility tokens that offer specific functionalities or services within a blockchain ecosystem, Suijak is purely a meme token. This means it doesn't provide any inherent utility or practical use cases beyond its value as a digital collectible and a symbol of community and cultural expression. The creation of Suijak taps into the widespread appeal of the Wojak meme, which is known for its humorous and often relatable depictions of various emotions and situations. By leveraging this meme, Suijak aims to build a community of enthusiasts who appreciate the humor and cultural significance of Wojak. The token serves as a fun and engaging way for people to participate in the crypto space without the complexities and technicalities associated with utility tokens. It embodies the spirit of internet memes, which are often created and shared for entertainment and social connection rather than practical purposes. As a meme token, Suijak's value is largely driven by its community and the collective enjoyment of its holders. This makes it a unique and interesting addition to the world of cryptocurrencies, where not all tokens need to have a utilitarian function to be valued and appreciated. Instead, Suijak celebrates the lighter side of the crypto world, offering a playful and accessible entry point for those who might be intimidated by more complex crypto projects. In essence, Suijak is a testament to the power of memes and community in the digital age, highlighting how cultural phenomena can influence and shape new forms of digital assets. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer, Suijak provides a way to engage with the crypto community through the shared language of memes, making it a distinctive and enjoyable part of the broader cryptocurrency landscape.
Suijak (SUIJAK) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Suijak (SUIJAK), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Suijak (SUIJAK) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Suijak (SUIJAK) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SUIJAK tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SUIJAK tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van SUIJAK begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van SUIJAK token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van SUIJAK
Wil je weten waar je SUIJAK naartoe gaat? Onze SUIJAK prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.