Suijak Prijs (SUIJAK)
De live prijs van Suijak (SUIJAK) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 489.17K USD. De prijs van SUIJAK naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Suijak:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Suijak prijswijziging binnen de dag is -12.13%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 10.00B USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van SUIJAK naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige SUIJAK prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Suijak naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Suijak naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Suijak naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Suijak naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-12.13%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+241.14%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+143.79%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Suijak: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
-12.13%
-12.56%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Suijak is a meme token inspired by the popular Wojak meme, which has become a significant part of internet culture. Unlike utility tokens that offer specific functionalities or services within a blockchain ecosystem, Suijak is purely a meme token. This means it doesn't provide any inherent utility or practical use cases beyond its value as a digital collectible and a symbol of community and cultural expression. The creation of Suijak taps into the widespread appeal of the Wojak meme, which is known for its humorous and often relatable depictions of various emotions and situations. By leveraging this meme, Suijak aims to build a community of enthusiasts who appreciate the humor and cultural significance of Wojak. The token serves as a fun and engaging way for people to participate in the crypto space without the complexities and technicalities associated with utility tokens. It embodies the spirit of internet memes, which are often created and shared for entertainment and social connection rather than practical purposes. As a meme token, Suijak's value is largely driven by its community and the collective enjoyment of its holders. This makes it a unique and interesting addition to the world of cryptocurrencies, where not all tokens need to have a utilitarian function to be valued and appreciated. Instead, Suijak celebrates the lighter side of the crypto world, offering a playful and accessible entry point for those who might be intimidated by more complex crypto projects. In essence, Suijak is a testament to the power of memes and community in the digital age, highlighting how cultural phenomena can influence and shape new forms of digital assets. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer, Suijak provides a way to engage with the crypto community through the shared language of memes, making it a distinctive and enjoyable part of the broader cryptocurrency landscape.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 SUIJAK naar VND
₫--
|1 SUIJAK naar AUD
A$--
|1 SUIJAK naar GBP
￡--
|1 SUIJAK naar EUR
€--
|1 SUIJAK naar USD
$--
|1 SUIJAK naar MYR
RM--
|1 SUIJAK naar TRY
₺--
|1 SUIJAK naar JPY
¥--
|1 SUIJAK naar RUB
₽--
|1 SUIJAK naar INR
₹--
|1 SUIJAK naar IDR
Rp--
|1 SUIJAK naar KRW
₩--
|1 SUIJAK naar PHP
₱--
|1 SUIJAK naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 SUIJAK naar BRL
R$--
|1 SUIJAK naar CAD
C$--
|1 SUIJAK naar BDT
৳--
|1 SUIJAK naar NGN
₦--
|1 SUIJAK naar UAH
₴--
|1 SUIJAK naar VES
Bs--
|1 SUIJAK naar PKR
Rs--
|1 SUIJAK naar KZT
₸--
|1 SUIJAK naar THB
฿--
|1 SUIJAK naar TWD
NT$--
|1 SUIJAK naar AED
د.إ--
|1 SUIJAK naar CHF
Fr--
|1 SUIJAK naar HKD
HK$--
|1 SUIJAK naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 SUIJAK naar MXN
$--