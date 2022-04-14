Suicy the Seal (SUICY) Tokenomie
Suicy the Seal (SUICY) Informatie
SUICY the Seal is a meme token hosted on the Sui blockchain, created primarily for entertainment purposes. With an adorable cartoon seal as its mascot, SUICY the Seal leverages internet culture to foster a sense of community and amusement. The project focuses on bringing fun and lightheartedness to the world of cryptocurrencies, without the traditional emphasis on practical utility or financial gain.
The core idea behind SUICY the Seal is to engage users through humor and memes, creating a token that represents a playful and carefree approach to digital currencies. The token doesn't claim to offer revolutionary technology or significant returns on investment, but rather aims to provide a platform for users to share laughs and enjoy the lighter side of the crypto space.
By embracing the meme culture, SUICY the Seal encourages a communal atmosphere where participants can bond over shared jokes and the whimsical nature of the token. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or new to the space, SUICY the Seal offers a refreshing and entertaining experience on the Sui blockchain. 🦭
Suicy the Seal (SUICY) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Suicy the Seal (SUICY), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Suicy the Seal (SUICY) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Suicy the Seal (SUICY) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SUICY tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SUICY tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Prijsvoorspelling van SUICY
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.