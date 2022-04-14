Suiba Inu (SUIB) Tokenomie
Suiba Inu (SUIB) Informatie
Suiba is a vibrant, fast-growing ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, focusing on creating unique experiences in trading, NFTs, and decentralized finance (DeFi). At the core of Suiba is SuibaBot, a Telegram-based trading bot that allows users to trade and manage SUI tokens, particularly memecoins, with ease. SuibaBot stands out for its user-friendly interface, fast transaction speeds, and advanced trading features, which include sniping, copy trading, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), and more.
The Suiba ecosystem also features a unique NFT collection of 2,000 rare and custom-designed NFTs. These NFTs not only serve as collectibles but unlock exclusive premium features within SuibaBot, such as reduced fees and access to upcoming advanced tools. The project thrives on community engagement, offering special giveaways, airdrops, and honorary NFTs to recognize key members and supporters.
Liquidity within the Suiba ecosystem is supported by the Cetus and BlueMove platforms, where users can contribute and manage liquidity pools. Regular updates and improvements keep the ecosystem evolving, with recent advancements like the speed update, which leverages a dedicated node to enhance transaction efficiency.
Looking ahead, Suiba is set to release v2, which promises to bring even more powerful features and tools, solidifying its place in the SUI ecosystem. As Suiba continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering value to its community through innovative features, user empowerment, and constant development.
Suiba Inu (SUIB) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Suiba Inu (SUIB), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Suiba Inu (SUIB) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Suiba Inu (SUIB) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SUIB tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SUIB tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van SUIB begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van SUIB token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van SUIB
Wil je weten waar je SUIB naartoe gaat? Onze SUIB prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.