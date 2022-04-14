Store of Value (VAL) Tokenomie
Val is fed up with the way memes and crypto have been handled. She’s seen enough of the pump-and-dump schemes, the whales manipulating the market, and the paper hands folding at the first sign of a dip. That’s why she’s here—to show the world what a true Store of Value looks like, with diamond hands leading the way. No more fake promises and hype trains that crash and burn. Val’s got rules if you want to play with her, and they’re simple: no one controls more than 1% of her she is a free soul, so the community stays in charge, No Whale overlords
Val’s mission? To make HODLing great again. She’s bringing real DeFi strategies to the table, teaching her HODLERs how to tap into liquidity without ever needing to sell a single Val. This isn’t just a meme; it’s a movement. Val is tired of the games and ready to give her people something real—something they can laugh about today and still hold onto tomorrow. She’s here to remind the crypto world that memes can be more than just jokes; they can be power. So buckle up, HODLERs, because Val’s taking us to the moon, one loyal hand at a time.
Store of Value (VAL) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Store of Value (VAL) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal VAL tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel VAL tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van VAL begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van VAL token verkennen!
