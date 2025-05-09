Spintria Prijs (SP)
De live prijs van Spintria (SP) vandaag is 0.00970094 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 500.21K USD. De prijs van SP naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Spintria:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Spintria prijswijziging binnen de dag is +7.31%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 51.56M USD
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Spintria naar USD $ +0.00066104.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Spintria naar USD $ +0.0011008461.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Spintria naar USD $ -0.0010652340.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Spintria naar USD $ -0.005843949226564808.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00066104
|+7.31%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0011008461
|+11.35%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0010652340
|-10.98%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.005843949226564808
|-37.59%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Spintria: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.04%
+7.31%
+3.04%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety. Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants. Security and Privacy - Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information. - Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security. Financial Barriers - Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services. - Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations. Censorship and Legal Restrictions - Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship. - Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor. Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation - Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings. - Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP. Monetization Challenges - Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content. - Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries. Lack of Innovation - Problem: Insufficient technological innovation. - Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP. Stigmatization and Social Pressure - Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers. - Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP. Content Quality Issues - Problem: Low-quality content. - Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP. Market Access Issues - Problem: Limited access to the global market. - Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access. Intellectual Property Protection Issues - Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution. - Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP. Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
|1 SP naar VND
₫248.74180254
|1 SP naar AUD
A$0.015036457
|1 SP naar GBP
￡0.007275705
|1 SP naar EUR
€0.0085368272
|1 SP naar USD
$0.00970094
|1 SP naar MYR
RM0.041714042
|1 SP naar TRY
₺0.375911425
|1 SP naar JPY
¥1.4073153658
|1 SP naar RUB
₽0.8123567156
|1 SP naar INR
₹0.8281692478
|1 SP naar IDR
Rp159.0317778336
|1 SP naar KRW
₩13.567734684
|1 SP naar PHP
₱0.5373350666
|1 SP naar EGP
￡E.0.4910615828
|1 SP naar BRL
R$0.054810311
|1 SP naar CAD
C$0.0134843066
|1 SP naar BDT
৳1.182544586
|1 SP naar NGN
₦15.5962982474
|1 SP naar UAH
₴0.403559104
|1 SP naar VES
Bs0.85368272
|1 SP naar PKR
Rs2.7348890048
|1 SP naar KZT
₸5.0237287884
|1 SP naar THB
฿0.319645973
|1 SP naar TWD
NT$0.2928713786
|1 SP naar AED
د.إ0.0356024498
|1 SP naar CHF
Fr0.0079547708
|1 SP naar HKD
HK$0.0753763038
|1 SP naar MAD
.د.م0.0898307044
|1 SP naar MXN
$0.1889743112