Spintop (SPIN) Tokenomie
Spintop (SPIN) Informatie
Spintop is the next generation blockchain gaming hub that aims to utilize the new tools of web3 to offer a comprehensive experience for players, traders and investors. In Spintop, we aspire to guide, discuss and supply through blockchain gaming. The ecosystem is designed as a gaming hub that allows players to exchange their tokens, NFTs, and reviews.
Spintop consists of four main producs acting together in a social manner and built around user profiles:
Gamepedia: A community-driven gaming guide in which games are accessed, listed, and filtered for tokenomics, ratings, smart chains, and development statuses. Games are also reviewed by both critics and users.
Spindex: A decentralized exchange (Dex) where gaming tokens are pooled together to create liquidity, incentivizing yield farming.
Guild Maker: Meeting grounds for play-to-earn sponsors and scholars. Sponsors can burn SPIN and create their own yield guilds, recruit scholars and compete with each other.
NFT Marketplace: NFT marketplace will be the supply zone for the guilds, users and games where they will be listing their NFTs for sale or lending.
Spintop (SPIN) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Spintop (SPIN), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Spintop (SPIN) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Spintop (SPIN) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SPIN tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SPIN tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van SPIN begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van SPIN token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.