Spinning Cat Prijs (OIIAOIIA)
De live prijs van Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) vandaag is 0.00675573 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 6.80M USD. De prijs van OIIAOIIA naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Spinning Cat:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Spinning Cat prijswijziging binnen de dag is +17.00%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 999.82M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van OIIAOIIA naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige OIIAOIIA prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Spinning Cat naar USD $ +0.00098184.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Spinning Cat naar USD $ +0.0014763925.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Spinning Cat naar USD $ +0.0034974974.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Spinning Cat naar USD $ -0.003250460529154144.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00098184
|+17.00%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0014763925
|+21.85%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0034974974
|+51.77%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.003250460529154144
|-32.48%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Spinning Cat: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+6.14%
+17.00%
+27.44%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation. Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants. At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment. The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration. OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership. As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
|1 OIIAOIIA naar VND
₫173.22367293
|1 OIIAOIIA naar AUD
A$0.0104713815
|1 OIIAOIIA naar GBP
￡0.0050667975
|1 OIIAOIIA naar EUR
€0.0059450424
|1 OIIAOIIA naar USD
$0.00675573
|1 OIIAOIIA naar MYR
RM0.029049639
|1 OIIAOIIA naar TRY
₺0.2617845375
|1 OIIAOIIA naar JPY
¥0.9800537511
|1 OIIAOIIA naar RUB
₽0.5657248302
|1 OIIAOIIA naar INR
₹0.5767366701
|1 OIIAOIIA naar IDR
Rp110.7496544112
|1 OIIAOIIA naar KRW
₩9.448563978
|1 OIIAOIIA naar PHP
₱0.3741998847
|1 OIIAOIIA naar EGP
￡E.0.3419750526
|1 OIIAOIIA naar BRL
R$0.0381698745
|1 OIIAOIIA naar CAD
C$0.0093904647
|1 OIIAOIIA naar BDT
৳0.823523487
|1 OIIAOIIA naar NGN
₦10.8612546783
|1 OIIAOIIA naar UAH
₴0.281038368
|1 OIIAOIIA naar VES
Bs0.59450424
|1 OIIAOIIA naar PKR
Rs1.9045754016
|1 OIIAOIIA naar KZT
₸3.4985223378
|1 OIIAOIIA naar THB
฿0.2226013035
|1 OIIAOIIA naar TWD
NT$0.2039554887
|1 OIIAOIIA naar AED
د.إ0.0247935291
|1 OIIAOIIA naar CHF
Fr0.0055396986
|1 OIIAOIIA naar HKD
HK$0.0524920221
|1 OIIAOIIA naar MAD
.د.م0.0625580598
|1 OIIAOIIA naar MXN
$0.1316016204