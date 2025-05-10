SpartaDEX Prijs (SPARTA)
De live prijs van SpartaDEX (SPARTA) vandaag is 0.00344201 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 136.72K USD. De prijs van SPARTA naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van SpartaDEX:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
SpartaDEX prijswijziging binnen de dag is +0.01%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 39.72M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van SPARTA naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige SPARTA prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van SpartaDEX naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van SpartaDEX naar USD $ -0.0006847575.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van SpartaDEX naar USD $ -0.0025329679.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van SpartaDEX naar USD $ -0.01475608417060511.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 dagen
|$ -0.0006847575
|-19.89%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0025329679
|-73.58%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.01475608417060511
|-81.08%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van SpartaDEX: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
0.00%
+0.01%
-6.03%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
SpartaDEX is a combination of real-time strategy game set in the realities of ancient Greece and a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. We called it a gamified DEX. The main goal is to provide the exchange with user engagement known from video games, which builds loyalty and consistency in providing liquidity. By combining a decentralized exchange with a strategy game, we wanted to - Provide a more stable and deeper liquidity for projects, through the gamified yield that depends on the player’s progress in the game, additionally giving a chance to monetize this progress by encapsulating it in the form of tradable NFT; - Promote and facilitate the launch of new, promising projects - Build an exchange fully managed by the community, where the community decides which projects will be whitelisted and therefore providing liquidity for them will be additionally incentivized with EXP points and token rewards - Build a decentralized exchange with a user-friendly, intuitive and inviting interface - Build a loyal and valuable community of the decentralized exchange by implementing gaming layer - Provide SAS with the opportunity to earn Real Yield from the from the basic mechanics implemented in the game itself (microtransactions). This makes SpartaDEX a very competitive and distinctive compared to other exchanges - Reward liquidity providers of certain pools with the opportunity to receive tokens of other projects in the "Dual Rewards" program SpartaDEX is a multichain protocol that will initially operate on the Arbitrum blockchain. This chain was chosen for its modern approach to scalability, transaction fees, and speed of operation, which are particularly valuable for gaming projects that involve a substantial number of transactions made by players.
