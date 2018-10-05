SparkPoint (SRK) Tokenomie
SparkPoint (SRK) Informatie
What is SparkPoint (SRK)? SparkPoint, officially known as SparkPoint Technologies Inc., is a registered corporation in the Philippines under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since its launch on October 5, 2018, SparkPoint has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation in the Philippines, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create practical solutions for a global audience.
Today, SparkPoint is driving the next wave of blockchain evolution by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its ecosystem. At the core of this vision is the SparkAgent AI Agents Launchpad platform, a groundbreaking initiative that combines the power of blockchain and AI to enable intelligent, automated services across various applications. This platform reflects SparkPoint’s commitment to advancing technology that empowers users and transforms industries.
SparkPoint’s journey began with an initial funding of just $50,000, which was used to develop and launch a diverse suite of blockchain-based products, including:
SparkPoint Wallet: A secure, user-friendly multi-cryptocurrency wallet. SparkLearn: An educational platform promoting blockchain and financial literacy. SparkPlay: Interactive games showcasing blockchain technology. SparkEarn: Incentive programs to encourage cryptocurrency adoption. SparkDeFi: Decentralized finance services aimed at financial inclusion.
These products lay the foundation for SparkPoint’s ambitious exploration of blockchain and AI, positioning the company as a pioneer in developing scalable, next-generation solutions.
SparkPoint (SRK) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor SparkPoint (SRK), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
SparkPoint (SRK) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van SparkPoint (SRK) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SRK tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SRK tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van SRK begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van SRK token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van SRK
Wil je weten waar je SRK naartoe gaat? Onze SRK prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.