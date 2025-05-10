SONM Prijs (SNM)
De live prijs van SONM (SNM) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 41.48K USD. De prijs van SNM naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van SONM:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
SONM prijswijziging binnen de dag is +4.59%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 44.40M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van SNM naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige SNM prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van SONM naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van SONM naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van SONM naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van SONM naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+4.59%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-11.77%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-1.76%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van SONM: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.00%
+4.59%
-10.12%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
SONM is a global operating system that is also a decentralized worldwide fog supercomputer. With SONM, users have access to general-purpose computing services of a cloud-like nature, including IaaS and PaaS, all of which have fog computing as the backend. Hosts around the world can contribute computing power as part of the SONM marketplace. The leaders of SONM are co-founder Sergey Ponomarev and CTO Igor Lebedev. SONM uses the agile development framework with a self-organizing cross-functional team. The Product Management Board defines the market needs to confirm that products meet business requirements. These include Node (Core), Smart Contracts, Wallet (Client), and Distributed Entity and Integration. Each of these teams has multiple developers, including a lead. Other teams include the Product & Analytics and QA teams.SONM always makes customer satisfaction its top priority. SONM studies the rental resource market to figure out exactly what customers need, delivering the advantages like scalability already mentioned. Additionally, customers will benefit from the Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform that supports all types of hardware resources, making it possible to find the exact resource you need. With SONM, consumers can instantly release and grow resources within the computing fog. In addition, security is always maintained regarding the supplier’s reputation. For added security, SONM is working toward hardware-enforced security, as well. Finally, consumers benefit from high market liquidity in purchasing resources and the ability to scale out their application. SONM’s ICO was held on June 15, 2017 and successfully raised $42,000,000. Paolo Tasca, a digital economist and blockchain expert, joined the SONM Advisory Board. Tasca is the Executive Director of the Centre for Blockchain Technologies at University College London, as well as a blockchain consultant to the United Nations and EU Parliament, and the co-editor of “Banking Beyond Banks and Money: A Guide to Banking Services in the Twenty-First Century.”"
