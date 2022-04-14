SLOW (SLOW) Tokenomie
SLOW (SLOW) Informatie
The project was created by the NFT holder community inspired by the Artist IAMSLOTH. We are a community-driven project that is endorsed by the actual artist. The goal is to expand into the web 3 space, sharing the art and vision of IAMSLOTH with a broader audience while leveraging the innovative aspects of blockchain technology. This initiative not only aims to celebrate the unique artwork of IAMSLOTH but also to foster a decentralized platform where creativity meets technology.
Our vision includes creating a space where art enthusiasts can engage with IAMSLOTH's work in new, interactive ways. Through NFTs, we're not just selling art; we're offering a piece of a community, a part of a movement towards democratizing art ownership. This project is about building a sustainable ecosystem where artists can thrive, and collectors can own and perhaps even influence the direction of new art pieces.
We're looking to integrate various web 3 technologies like DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) to manage community decisions, smart contracts for transparent transactions, and possibly even virtual reality galleries where members can experience the art in an immersive environment. Our commitment is to maintain the integrity of IAMSLOTH's vision while pushing the boundaries of what art can be in the digital age.
This endeavor is not just about expanding into web 3; it's about redefining what community engagement in art looks like. We're inviting art lovers, tech enthusiasts, and visionaries to join us in this journey to explore, enjoy, and co-create in a space where art transcends traditional boundaries.
SLOW (SLOW) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor SLOW (SLOW), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
SLOW (SLOW) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van SLOW (SLOW) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SLOW tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SLOW tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van SLOW begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van SLOW token verkennen!
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.