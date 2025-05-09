Skycoin Prijs (SKY)
De live prijs van Skycoin (SKY) vandaag is 0.04776062 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 1.08M USD. De prijs van SKY naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Skycoin:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Skycoin prijswijziging binnen de dag is --
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 22.58M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van SKY naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige SKY prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Skycoin naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Skycoin naar USD $ +0.0138661402.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Skycoin naar USD $ +0.0055083899.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Skycoin naar USD $ +0.00430037108050097.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0138661402
|+29.03%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0055083899
|+11.53%
|90 dagen
|$ +0.00430037108050097
|+9.89%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Skycoin: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
--
-0.15%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
The Skycoin Platform is the most advanced blockchain platform in the world. Developed by early contributors to both Bitcoin and Ethereum, Skycoin’s platform is completely secure, infinitely scalable, and ISP independent. It uses its own specific distributed consensus algorithm, called Obelisk, instead of other commonly used algorithms like proof of work (POW) and proof of stake (POS). Obelisk uses the concept of ‘web of trust dynamics’ which distributes influence over the network and makes consensus decisions depending upon the influence score of each node. Each node subscribes to a select number of other network nodes, and the density of a node’s network of subscribers determines its influence on the network. Skycoin is very fast. With transaction speeds close to 2 seconds and no transaction fees it can rival any other cryptocurrency on the market as a payment method. The transaction costs of Skycoin are covered by Coin Hours. This is value paid to Skycoin holders for each hour they hold a Skycoin. Skycoin is against charging transaction costs and mining incentives as it only drives up the costs of the network. The biggest benefit of Skycoin is that it is energy efficient due to the Web-of-Trust social proof. It can even run on a 30-watt cell phone processor making it great for mobile payments. Centralization becomes less of an issue when anyone can participate in the blockchain. Sia stores tiny pieces of your files on dozens of nodes across the globe. This eliminates any single point of failure and ensures highest possible uptime, on par with other cloud storage providers. A major goal of Skycoin is to promote actual usage of cryptocurrency rather than speculation. Skywire, the flagship application of Skycoin, has the ambitious goal of decentralizing the internet at the hardware level and is about to begin the testnet in April. However, this is just one of the many facets of the Skycoin ecosystem. Skywire will not only provide decentralized bandwidth but also storage and computation, completing the holy trinity of commodities essential for the new internet. Skycoin also has its own ICO platform called Fiber, their own deterministic programming language, CX, derived from Golang, a private decentralized messenger system called Sky-Messenger, and a decentralized social media platform, BBS. Here is another way to think of Skycoin: An open-source, community-owned, hardware-based peer to peer internet designed from first principles and leveraging the incentive system of the blockchain.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 SKY naar VND
₫1,224.63005742
|1 SKY naar AUD
A$0.074028961
|1 SKY naar GBP
￡0.035820465
|1 SKY naar EUR
€0.0420293456
|1 SKY naar USD
$0.04776062
|1 SKY naar MYR
RM0.205370666
|1 SKY naar TRY
₺1.8502464188
|1 SKY naar JPY
¥6.9257675062
|1 SKY naar RUB
₽3.9994743188
|1 SKY naar INR
₹4.0749360984
|1 SKY naar IDR
Rp782.9608583328
|1 SKY naar KRW
₩66.798003132
|1 SKY naar PHP
₱2.6454607418
|1 SKY naar EGP
￡E.2.4171649782
|1 SKY naar BRL
R$0.269847503
|1 SKY naar CAD
C$0.0663872618
|1 SKY naar BDT
৳5.822019578
|1 SKY naar NGN
₦76.7852263802
|1 SKY naar UAH
₴1.986841792
|1 SKY naar VES
Bs4.20293456
|1 SKY naar PKR
Rs13.4646739904
|1 SKY naar KZT
₸24.7333146732
|1 SKY naar THB
฿1.5732348228
|1 SKY naar TWD
NT$1.4418931178
|1 SKY naar AED
د.إ0.1752814754
|1 SKY naar CHF
Fr0.0391637084
|1 SKY naar HKD
HK$0.3711000174
|1 SKY naar MAD
.د.م0.4422633412
|1 SKY naar MXN
$0.9303768776