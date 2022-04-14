Shiba Saga (SHIA) Tokenomie
Shiba Saga (SHIA) Informatie
At the core of the Shiba Saga game collection are many classic and casual games you already know and love, but with Shiba as a main character. Games in the collection share an on-chain interconnected system where users can earn and spend the same $SHIA token across every game and with every new release. In addition, a character/collectible (NFT) unlocked in one game, will have its counterpart unlocked in the other games.
Shiba gets pulled into the ShiaVerse, experience VR like never before. After the release of our first batch of games from the Saga, our team will start full production on the ShiaVerse, a VR metaverse where the NFTs collected by our users in the Saga games will truly come to life.
SHIBA SAGA NFTS: You can own a unique piece of the Shiba Saga with Shiba Saga NFTs! In the collection of games from the Saga, the ShiaVerse and through community platforms, Shiba Saga will offer NFTs. Made by both our team and the community. NFTs in the Saga will initially consist of characters, props and items. As a new player you get a free starter pack so you can start playing and earning right away!
STAKING $SHIA : Stake $SHIA now to gain rewards and voting power. The ability to stake $SHIA (for rewards) is already available and guarantees a reward multiplier for those that stake their $SHIA before launch-day. Staking $SHIA will reward you with more $SHIA and exclusive in-game and community collectibles (NFTs). Additionally, staking more $SHIA will give you more voting power on the direction of the project.
Shiba Saga (SHIA) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Shiba Saga (SHIA), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Shiba Saga (SHIA) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Shiba Saga (SHIA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SHIA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SHIA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van SHIA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van SHIA token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van SHIA
Wil je weten waar je SHIA naartoe gaat? Onze SHIA prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.