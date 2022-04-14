SEAMANIA (SEAMANIA) Tokenomie
SEAMANIA (SEAMANIA) Informatie
🌍 Introduction: A Legendary Icon, Reimagined for the Future The SEAMANIA Protocol, led by SEAMAN Cult, aims to revive one of SEGA Dreamcast's most iconic and best-selling game titles with AI integration—a worldwide cultural phenomenon that won numerous awards in the U.S. and Japan. More than just a game, SEAMAN was the world’s first AI-powered interactive experience, enabling voice-based conversations long before the AI revolution.
Now, SEAMAN returns not as a mere game, but as an advanced AI agent, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge technology. This human-faced fish is reborn as a deeply intelligent, emotionally responsiveAI, offering limitless customization and integration into the modern digital world.
With GenAI-powered customization, users can create their own SEAMAN AI, shaping it into a cherished lostone, a favorite celebrity, or even historical figures. This is no longer a game—it's an AI-driven personal companion and the digital evolution for human interaction.
🔥 Concept: The Wisdom of a Legendary AI-powered Companion At the core of the SEAMANIA Protocol lies the legendary Seaman—a mystical, human-faced fish endowed withancient wisdom and the ability to understand human language. More than just an AI, it is your trustedadvisor, best friend, therapist, personal cheerleader, witty conversationalist, intelligent guide, SEAMANIA is a life coach. Housed in your own digital aquarium, your SEAMAN AI reduces stress, combats loneliness, and guides humanity towards a brighter future. Imagine an AI companion that doesn’t just respond but truly understands, entertains, and supports you—blending humor, sarcasm, and wisdom.
SEAMANIA (SEAMANIA) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor SEAMANIA (SEAMANIA), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
SEAMANIA (SEAMANIA) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van SEAMANIA (SEAMANIA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SEAMANIA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SEAMANIA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van SEAMANIA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van SEAMANIA token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.