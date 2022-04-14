Scallop (SCLP) Tokenomie
Scallop is an innovative fintech decentralized ecosystem built to offer users a faster and more efficient way to securely manage crypto and fiat currencies in a single place. Scallop is a robust platform that combines decentralized financial services with banking features such as bank accounts, cards, remittance and much more - to promote the general usage of crypto in daily life. Scallop’s mission is to bring digital assets into mainstream use and accelerate the transition to a more equitable and decentralised ecosystem.
The Scallop token, SCLP, will be an ERC-20 and BEP token and will be an integral within the Scallop ecosystem. It has several native use cases such as receiving trading bonus payments, staking, payment of transaction fees, etc.
Scallop offers traditional banking services with a strong cryptocurrency and DeFi integration for both individuals and institutions. It’s the only banking service to directly connect banking accounts to hardware or digital wallets and as such facilitate seamless crypto to fiat (and vice versa transactions.
Included in Scallop suite of ten ‘X’ products is: -
Scallop Pay - Payment Gateway for businesses to set up on/off ramp from crypto to fiat and vice versa, to receive payments from customers
Scallop Cards - Pay for any goods or services online or in-store using digital assets
Scallop Chain - World’s first regulated blockchain that will overlay the entire Scallop banking ecosystem. It can power cross-chain financial applications and allows institutional partners to design and deploy secure custody services, interest-bearing savings accounts, debit cards, and a fiat on-ramp to cryptocurrencies.
Scallop (SCLP) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Scallop (SCLP) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SCLP tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SCLP tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
