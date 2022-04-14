SantaSol (SSOL) Tokenomie
SantaSol (SSOL) Informatie
SantaSol ($SSOL) is a festive, community-driven cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain. The project aims to spread holiday cheer while providing real utility and long-term value for its holders. SantaSol combines the excitement of the Christmas season with innovative blockchain technology to create an engaging, deflationary token with multiple use cases.
Purpose and Function: Community Rewards: A portion of every transaction funds community giveaways, staking rewards, and holiday events like Christmas raffles and lotteries. Charity Contributions: Holders vote on charitable initiatives, ensuring transparency and impact. Deflationary Mechanics: Regular token burns via "Santa Burns" events reduce supply, increasing scarcity over time. Utility: Staking Rewards: Holders can stake $SSOL tokens to earn passive rewards, encouraging long-term participation and reducing circulating supply. Holiday Lotteries: Participate in raffles and jackpots funded by transaction taxes, with special prizes on Christmas Day. Liquidity Growth: Transaction taxes also contribute to growing the liquidity pool, ensuring token price stability. SantaSol is more than a token—it’s a movement to create joy, foster community, and innovate within the blockchain space. With transparent governance, deflationary incentives, and community-focused goals, SantaSol delivers a festive yet sustainable crypto experience.
SantaSol (SSOL) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor SantaSol (SSOL), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
SantaSol (SSOL) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van SantaSol (SSOL) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SSOL tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SSOL tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van SSOL begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van SSOL token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.