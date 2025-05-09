Sallar Prijs (ALL)
De live prijs van Sallar (ALL) vandaag is 0.00131273 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 3.40M USD. De prijs van ALL naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Sallar:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Sallar prijswijziging binnen de dag is -0.53%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 2.60B USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van ALL naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige ALL prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Sallar naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Sallar naar USD $ +0.0024061016.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Sallar naar USD $ +0.0007466090.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Sallar naar USD $ +0.0004321427362478817.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-0.53%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0024061016
|+183.29%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0007466090
|+56.87%
|90 dagen
|$ +0.0004321427362478817
|+49.07%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Sallar: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-4.96%
-0.53%
-21.48%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Sallar is a decentralized mobile distributed computing network designed to transform smartphones into computational nodes within a global infrastructure. Built on the Solana blockchain, Sallar utilizes a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) model to enable users to share their devices’ processing power in exchange for rewards. The project focuses on providing cost-effective and scalable computing solutions for high-demand industries, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cryptography, and scientific research. Users connect to the Sallar network via a dedicated application, which manages the distribution of computational tasks and rewards. Sallar tokens ($ALL) are earned as a reward for contributing computational power and can be held within the app’s blockchain sub-wallet to unlock additional reward bonuses. This model incentivizes user participation while creating a decentralized infrastructure that reduces the dependency on traditional server farms. Sallar's infrastructure supports industries requiring extensive computing resources by offering an eco-friendly, decentralized alternative to conventional data centers. The project’s smart contract reserves approximately 9.4 billion tokens for rewards, ensuring sustainability as the network grows. To ensure security and transparency, Sallar’s smart contract has been audited by Hacken, achieving a score of 9.1/10. With a focus on accessibility and scalability, Sallar is actively expanding its ecosystem, partnering with organizations in AI and big data fields, and working on a dedicated mobile application for enhanced user experience. By leveraging the collective power of millions of smartphones, Sallar democratizes access to high-performance computing, supporting innovation across various industries.
|1 ALL naar VND
₫33.65970993
|1 ALL naar AUD
A$0.0020347315
|1 ALL naar GBP
￡0.0009845475
|1 ALL naar EUR
€0.0011552024
|1 ALL naar USD
$0.00131273
|1 ALL naar MYR
RM0.005644739
|1 ALL naar TRY
₺0.0508682875
|1 ALL naar JPY
¥0.1903852319
|1 ALL naar RUB
₽0.1099280102
|1 ALL naar INR
₹0.1119496144
|1 ALL naar IDR
Rp21.5201604912
|1 ALL naar KRW
₩1.835984178
|1 ALL naar PHP
₱0.0727121147
|1 ALL naar EGP
￡E.0.0664372653
|1 ALL naar BRL
R$0.0074169245
|1 ALL naar CAD
C$0.0018246947
|1 ALL naar BDT
৳0.160021787
|1 ALL naar NGN
₦2.1104891483
|1 ALL naar UAH
₴0.054609568
|1 ALL naar VES
Bs0.11552024
|1 ALL naar PKR
Rs0.3700848416
|1 ALL naar KZT
₸0.6798103578
|1 ALL naar THB
฿0.0432544535
|1 ALL naar TWD
NT$0.0396181914
|1 ALL naar AED
د.إ0.0048177191
|1 ALL naar CHF
Fr0.0010764386
|1 ALL naar HKD
HK$0.0101999121
|1 ALL naar MAD
.د.م0.0121558798
|1 ALL naar MXN
$0.0255719804