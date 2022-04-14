Realis Worlds (REALIS) Tokenomie

Realis Worlds (REALIS) Tokenomie

Ontdek belangrijke inzichten in Realis Worlds (REALIS), inclusief de tokenvoorraad, het distributiemodel en realtime marktgegevens.
USD

Realis Worlds (REALIS) Informatie

Realis Worlds represents the convergence of artificial intelligence and metaverse technology, creating a digital ecosystem where humans and AI agents will coexist and interact meaningfully. This document outlines the roadmap for a scalable, inclusive, and technologically advanced platform pushing the boundaries of AI and Human interaction.

The project is dedicated to the progression of AI development through embodiment and alignment serving as a training environment for AI agents. Our core hypothesis proposes that AI alignment emerges naturally when agents face the same fundamental pressures that shaped human intelligence and values — the challenges of survival, resource management, and social cooperation. Through the various worlds of Realis, we explore how geographic accuracy, historical context, and evolutionary pressures influence AI development and its alignment with human objectives.

Our first flagship environment, Earth 1:90, has been designed to mirror real Earth, where AI agents must navigate challenges that parallel the human experience. In this world, agents face resource scarcity, environmental challenges, and the need for cooperation — pressures that have historically shaped human decision-making and values. By experiencing these fundamental challenges, AI agents have shown to develop a deeper, more nuanced understanding of human behavior and values.

Officiële website:
https://realisworlds.com/
Whitepaper:
https://medium.com/@zenithdev/realis-worlds-ai-embodiment-evolutionary-pressures-and-alignment-with-human-objectives-in-4939cd1ded83

Realis Worlds (REALIS) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse

Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Realis Worlds (REALIS), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.

Marktkapitalisatie:
$ 1.06M
Totale voorraad:
$ 998.96M
Circulerende voorraad:
$ 954.89M
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
$ 1.11M
Hoogste ooit:
$ 0.04736015
Laagste ooit:
$ 0.00085332
Huidige prijs:
$ 0.00111251
Realis Worlds (REALIS) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases

Inzicht in de tokenomie van Realis Worlds (REALIS) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.

Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:

Totale voorraad:

Het maximum aantal REALIS tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.

Circulerende voorraad:

Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.

Maximale voorraad:

De harde limiet op hoeveel REALIS tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.

FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):

Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.

Inflatiepercentage:

Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.

Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?

Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.

Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.

Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.

Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.

Nu je de tokenomie van REALIS begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van REALIS token verkennen!

Prijsvoorspelling van REALIS

Wil je weten waar je REALIS naartoe gaat? Onze REALIS prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.

Disclaimer

De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.