RealFevr (FEVR) Tokenomie
RealFevr (FEVR) Informatie
RealFevr is a company established in 2015 in the fantasy markets with a football fantasy leagues game that currently has over 2 Million downloads on iOS and Android. With the fantasy leagues concept proven, RealFevr is now working towards being one of the NFT industry leaders by having the first-ever fully licensed Football Video NFTs Marketplace. Its NFTs will also be integrated into the FEVR Battle Arena, a new trading moments game (Play and Earn) that’s currently in its alpha testing stage.
RealFevr currently has 3 important ecosystem pillars:
💰 NFT Marketplace - where you can buy and sell sports video digital collectibles www.realfevr.com/marketplace
🎮 FEVR Battle Arena - upcoming Play-and-Earn NFT game.
📱 Fantasy Leagues - our fantasy football app with over 2.5M+ downloads Download it on App Store or Google Play, invite your friends and start playing!
$FEVR is the token that unlocks all incentives within our ecosystem. The main goal of the FEVR token is to open the door to web3, where you, the user, are the centerpiece of the network and the main beneficiary of RealFevr's products.
What's coming in the near future:
- FEVR Battle Arena Game
- Marketplace Challenges & Achievements
- Public User Profiles & Leaderboards
- Marketplace V3, Multitoken (FEVR on the marketplace)
- NFT Bidding and User Notifications
- Experience (LVL) System in-game and in-marketplace
- NFT Fusion (By burning NFTs)
- New Litepaper
- New Sports Related Partnerships (Clubs, Leagues and Athletes)
- New Web3 Partnerships (Ex CEXs and other projects)
- Blockchain integration into Fantasy Leagues
- New Ecosystem Products (Currently we have 3, but we already have concepts of 2 more)
- Mass Marketing
RealFevr (FEVR) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor RealFevr (FEVR), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
RealFevr (FEVR) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van RealFevr (FEVR) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal FEVR tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel FEVR tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van FEVR begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van FEVR token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.