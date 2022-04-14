Ramestta (RAMA) Tokenomie
For public Blockchain, Ramestta Network is a scalability solution. Ramestta aims to address scalability and usability concerns while maintaining decentralization, security, and the ability to leverage the existing developer community and ecosystem. Ramestta Network is an off/side chain scaling solution for existing platforms that provides DApps and user functionalities with scalability and a better userexperience. Ramestta Network, is a scaling solution that seeks to give several methods to boost the speed of transactions (70,000 TPS) on blockchain networks while also lowering their cost and complexity.
it aims to solve the problems faced by the blockchain ecosystem by building a decentralized platform with the highest speed of 70000 transactions per second, Transfer Your Crypto with Minimal Gas Fee with Fastest Speed on Ramestta (RAMA) is an open-source project built by a decentralized team of contributors from all over the world. Choose #ramestta Blockchain because of its extremely unique features including the speed to complete about 70000 transactions per second.
Ramestta (RAMA) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Ramestta (RAMA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal RAMA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel RAMA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van RAMA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van RAMA token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.