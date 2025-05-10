RADA Foundation Prijs (RADA)
De live prijs van RADA Foundation (RADA) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 0.00 USD. De prijs van RADA naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van RADA Foundation:
24-uurs handelsvolume is $ 37.59 USD
RADA Foundation prijswijziging binnen de dag is -29.12%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 0.00 USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van RADA naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige RADA prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van RADA Foundation naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van RADA Foundation naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van RADA Foundation naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van RADA Foundation naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-29.12%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-10.05%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-9.99%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van RADA Foundation: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.00%
-29.12%
+5.85%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is the project about? RADA seeks to transform the traditional sports and entertainment industries by leveraging blockchain technology. The RADA Foundation propels the RADA cryptocurrency into operation as a governance token and employs RADA NFTs for utility objectives. In addition, the foundation intends to launch a Web3 platform dedicated to the RADA DAO community, where DAO members exercise authority by proposing, voting, and making pivotal decisions about the various RADA projects. The vision behind RADA is to pioneer a transformative approach in the world of sports and entertainment. The RADA Foundation has earmarked its first project, which centers on the 'Acquisition and management of a professional European FC in the lower leagues,' complemented by a football talent development initiative. What makes your project unique? The RADA Foundation's primary mission is to reshape the conventional landscape of the football industry, transforming it into a democratic, fan-inclusive ecosystem that transcends borders and breaks down barriers. RADA seeks to create a platform where fans are not merely spectators but vital contributors with a sense of true ownership and belonging. This is not just about changing the club operations—it is about a radical transformation of what it means to be part of a football community, a vision set to create ripples throughout the sport. Moreover, the RADA talent development program offers budding footballers an unparalleled opportunity, aiming to identify and foster talented sports individuals in collaboration with professional sports academies. The program’s holistic approach ensures transparency, comprehensive care, facilities, and a robust training regimen for the player, coupled with secured funding. History of your project. Not all football club management possesses the requisite capabilities to elevate their club's visibility to become one of the prominent FCs in the industry. Recognizing the inherent fusion of sports and technology, RADA is committed to seamlessly integrating real-world business practices with the principles of Web3.0. Moreover, we possess the expertise to identify suitable sponsors and investors for sports ventures. In today's digital landscape, the internet facilitates universal access to project information at any time and from any location. However, with the advent of Web3.0, individuals not only gain access to project details but also have the opportunity to become key stakeholders in the project itself. In this regard, RADA endeavors to facilitate the growth of European FCs by enabling blockchain and Web3.0 enthusiasts to actively contribute to the development of these football clubs. Piloting this ambitious project is a team of experts with rich, diverse experience in sports, technology, and finance. This group of professionals shares a common goal—to fuse their love for football with the transformative power of Web 3.0. Adding to this already strong team is brand ambassador, David Villa, a renowned figure in the football world. As a celebrated World Cup champion, Villa's association with RADA lends the initiative both credibility and an insider's view of the football industry. His valuable insights and global reputation will undoubtedly play a significant role in driving RADA's aim to usher the football industry into the era of Web 3.0. What’s next for your project? For the predetermined project, the RADA team is developing a web3.0 platform based on the DAO community. The RADA Auto-executable SmartContract (RAS) Factory will be developed to complete its unique two-track hybrid voting system. Moreover, the foundation aims to integrate the Explore RADA Asset (ERA) system with Etherscan for transparent fund tracking. Furthermore, a random NFT draw system will be developed based on Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to be applied to the DAO community. In pursuit of the first project's execution, they are conducting due diligence on European candidate Football Clubs, including Ambassadors and industry experts, with the goal of acquisition in 2024. What can your token be used for? RADA is a native token in its ecosystem. The RADA Token offers unique financial incentives, steering clear of the traditional PoW and PoS models. Instead, it rewards participants for consuming RADA tokens or active participation in the ecosystem, thereby catalyzing community engagement. By integrating a Metamask wallet with the DAO platform and holding RADA tokens, one can become a member and use tokens to propose and vote. Also, tokens can be used to participate in RADA NFT draws, and some acquired NFTs can be used as voting weights.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 RADA naar VND
₫--
|1 RADA naar AUD
A$--
|1 RADA naar GBP
￡--
|1 RADA naar EUR
€--
|1 RADA naar USD
$--
|1 RADA naar MYR
RM--
|1 RADA naar TRY
₺--
|1 RADA naar JPY
¥--
|1 RADA naar RUB
₽--
|1 RADA naar INR
₹--
|1 RADA naar IDR
Rp--
|1 RADA naar KRW
₩--
|1 RADA naar PHP
₱--
|1 RADA naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 RADA naar BRL
R$--
|1 RADA naar CAD
C$--
|1 RADA naar BDT
৳--
|1 RADA naar NGN
₦--
|1 RADA naar UAH
₴--
|1 RADA naar VES
Bs--
|1 RADA naar PKR
Rs--
|1 RADA naar KZT
₸--
|1 RADA naar THB
฿--
|1 RADA naar TWD
NT$--
|1 RADA naar AED
د.إ--
|1 RADA naar CHF
Fr--
|1 RADA naar HKD
HK$--
|1 RADA naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 RADA naar MXN
$--