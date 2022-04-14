QUP Coin (QUP) Tokenomie
QUP Coin (QUP) Informatie
I started QUP because I was fed up with waiting in lines—whether it’s for a drink at a crowded bar or a bagel in the rain. It’s 2025, and we’re still stuck in physical lines like it’s the Stone Age. QUP is my attempt to fix that with a virtual queuing app that gives you control over your time. Our first app, DrinQUP, focuses on bars, letting you order drinks and know exactly when they’ll be ready, no elbowing through a mob required. It’s built on a patent-pending algorithm that predicts wait times by analyzing real-time data, like how fast bartenders are pouring or how many orders are ahead. The idea came from my MBA days studying supply chains—everyone in the chain should win, not just the people with the most cash. So, we created a system where you can pay a bit to skip ahead (we call it “Queue-UP”), but if that slows others down too much, those waiting get rewarded with QUP Coin. It’s about fairness and giving people options, whether you’re at a bar, a concert, or even a doctor’s office. We’re starting small with bars but built the core as an API so it can work anywhere lines are a problem. I’ve been funding this myself since 2019, and it’s been a slow grind, but we’re close to launching on Android and iOS this summer. It’s not just an app—it’s a way to value your time.
QUP Coin (QUP) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor QUP Coin (QUP), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
QUP Coin (QUP) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van QUP Coin (QUP) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal QUP tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel QUP tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van QUP begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van QUP token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.