De live Quantum Swap prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime QSWAP naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de QSWAP prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.

Meer over QSWAP

QSWAP Prijsinformatie

Wat is QSWAP

QSWAP whitepaper

QSWAP officiële website

QSWAP tokenomie

QSWAP Prijsvoorspelling

Quantum Swap Prijs (QSWAP)

1 QSWAP naar USD live prijs:

--
----
+0.60%1D
USD
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) live prijsgrafiek
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 21:46:27 (UTC+8)

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Prijsinformatie (USD)

24-uurs prijswijzigingsbereik:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u laag
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u hoog

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00108259
$ 0.00108259$ 0.00108259

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.36%

+0.62%

-80.53%

-80.53%

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er QSWAP verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De QSWAP hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0.00108259, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .

Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is QSWAP met +0.36% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, +0.62% in de afgelopen 24 uur en -80.53% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Marktinformatie

$ 37.52K
$ 37.52K$ 37.52K

--
----

$ 37.52K
$ 37.52K$ 37.52K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

9,999,999,695.445187
9,999,999,695.445187 9,999,999,695.445187

De huidige marktkapitalisatie van Quantum Swap is $ 37.52K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van QSWAP is 10.00B, met een totale voorraad van 9999999695.445187. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 37.52K.

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Prijsgeschiedenis USD

Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Quantum Swap naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Quantum Swap naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Quantum Swap naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Quantum Swap naar USD $ 0.

PeriodeWijzigen (USD)Wijzigen (%)
Vandaag$ 0+0.62%
30 dagen$ 0-95.07%
60 dagen$ 0-94.07%
90 dagen$ 0--

Wat is Quantum Swap (QSWAP)?

What is the project about?

Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.

What makes your project unique?

  1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
  2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
  3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.

History of your project.

Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX

What’s next for your project?

Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)

What can your token be used for?

  1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
  2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
  3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
  4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
  5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
  6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
  7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
  8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) hulpbron

Quantum Swap Prijsvoorspelling (USD)

Hoeveel zal Quantum Swap (QSWAP) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je Quantum Swap (QSWAP) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor Quantum Swap te bekijken.

Bekijk nu de Quantum Swap prijsvoorspelling !

QSWAP naar lokale valuta's

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Tokenomie

Inzicht in de tokenomie van Quantum Swap (QSWAP) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van QSWAP token !

Mensen vragen ook: Andere vragen over Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Hoeveel is Quantum Swap (QSWAP) vandaag waard?
De live QSWAP prijs in USD is 0 USD en wordt in realtime bijgewerkt met de meest recente marktgegevens.
Wat is de huidige QSWAP naar USD prijs?
De huidige prijs van QSWAP naar USD is $ 0. Bekijk MEXC Converter voor een nauwkeurige conversie van tokens.
Wat is de marktkapitalisatie van Quantum Swap?
De marktkapitalisatie van QSWAP is $ 37.52K USD. Marktkapitalisatie = huidige prijs × circulerende voorraad. Het geeft de totale marktwaarde en rangschikking van het token aan.
Wat is de circulerende voorraad van QSWAP?
De circulerende voorraad van QSWAP is 10.00B USD.
Wat was de all-time high (ATH) prijs van QSWAP?
QSWAP bereikte een ATH-prijs van 0.00108259 USD.
Wat was de laagste prijs ooit (ATL) van QSWAP?
QSWAP zag een ATL-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat is het handelsvolume van QSWAP?
Het actuele 24‑uurs handelsvolume van QSWAP is -- USD.
Zal QSWAP dit jaar hoger gaan?
QSWAP kan dit jaar hoger uitvallen, afhankelijk van de marktomstandigheden en projectontwikkelingen. Bekijk de QSWAP prijsvoorspelling voor een meer diepgaande analyse.
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 21:46:27 (UTC+8)

