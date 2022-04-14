Qmall (QMALL) Tokenomie
The QMALL token is a service token of the Qmall Exchange, the main application of which is to use it to pay a commission when using the exchange's services, including a trading commission, as well as to obtain additional privileges.
The overall goal of creating a QMALL token that goes beyond a specific set of innovations is to provide a more balanced and sustainable ecosystem that takes into account the needs of its users. Having studied the market, we conclude that the main leaders of the cryptocurrency asset market are the representatives of East Asian countries and form their activity at the expense of the exchange. Qmall Exchange team, the Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange, set itself the goal of creating a token infrastructure that is technically and reputably consistent with the European format and convenient to use the community of Western mentality.
Benefits of QMALL token: Exclusive opportunities for the community token; Passive profit with qBox; Buying goods and services from the Qmall Marketplace; Participation in voting for the development of the project
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal QMALL tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel QMALL tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
