QASH Prijs (QASH)
De live prijs van QASH (QASH) vandaag is 0.00683107 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 5.55M USD. De prijs van QASH naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van QASH:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
QASH prijswijziging binnen de dag is --
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 813.11M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van QASH naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige QASH prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van QASH naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van QASH naar USD $ -0.0042704154.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van QASH naar USD $ -0.0047306095.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van QASH naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dagen
|$ -0.0042704154
|-62.51%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0047306095
|-69.25%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van QASH: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
--
0.00%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
QASH (pronounced “cash”) is the native currency for the Quoine (pronounced “coin”) which is now rebranded to Liquid. Liquid is a global cryptocurrency firm looking to solve the liquidity problems that have surfaced with crypto investments. Liquid brings liquidity to the cryptocurrency space by providing a means for you to easily buy cryptocurrency with and cash-out to fiat. Currently, each crypto exchange has its own level of liquidity that differs between the trading pairs it offers. This creates individual silos that may have great liquidity on one exchange but not on another. The Liquid platform connects these silos into one combined pool to give you the greatest liquidity possible. The Liquid World Book compiles the orders and prices from exchanges around the world into one order book for you to use. This gives any trader, no matter their location, the ability to use the fiat currency of their choice when purchasing or selling crypto. It removes the liquidity silos of separate exchanges and gives more trading power to previously underserved markets. The Prime Brokerage half of the Quoine Liquid platform basically gives you access to the features outlined in the previous World Book section. With Prime Brokerage, you have direct market access to all exchanges in the World Book without having to create an account on each individual exchange. Furthermore, Quoine has been building partnerships with a network of banks over the last several years to ensure the quick transfer of your fiat funds. QASH is an ERC20 token you use to pay for services on the Liquid platform. Beyond that, QASH holders may also receive discounts, promotional products, and ICO investment opportunities with coins that Quoine helps to launch. The team also emphasizes in their whitepaper that other organizations may use it for their own purposes similar to how some financial institutions use the Ripple XRP token. Because Quoine enters a few different financial sectors, the company has quite a few competitors. As a credit facility, the company competes with SALT. On the exchange side, there are numerous other businesses like Binance specializing in alternative coins or Gemini and Coinbase focusing on fiat to crypto conversions. Mike Kayamori (CEO) and Mario Gomez Lozada (President and CTO) founded Quoine in 2014. Kayamori was previously a Senior Vice President at SoftBank Group and was the Chief Investment Officer of Gungho Asia. Lozada was the CTO of Merrill Lynch in Japan for 11 years before taking the Chief Information Officer role at Credit Suisse Japan. Quoine is the first cryptocurrency firm in the world to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA). The Liquid platform is actually the result of combining two previous platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos. At one time, those two trading platforms were performing over $12 billion of transactions each year.
|1 QASH naar VND
₫175.15546587
|1 QASH naar AUD
A$0.0105881585
|1 QASH naar GBP
￡0.0051233025
|1 QASH naar EUR
€0.0060113416
|1 QASH naar USD
$0.00683107
|1 QASH naar MYR
RM0.029373601
|1 QASH naar TRY
₺0.2646356518
|1 QASH naar JPY
¥0.9896854216
|1 QASH naar RUB
₽0.5720338018
|1 QASH naar INR
₹0.5826219603
|1 QASH naar IDR
Rp111.9847361808
|1 QASH naar KRW
₩9.553934502
|1 QASH naar PHP
₱0.3780997245
|1 QASH naar EGP
￡E.0.345652142
|1 QASH naar BRL
R$0.0385955455
|1 QASH naar CAD
C$0.0094951873
|1 QASH naar BDT
৳0.832707433
|1 QASH naar NGN
₦10.9823795497
|1 QASH naar UAH
₴0.284172512
|1 QASH naar VES
Bs0.60113416
|1 QASH naar PKR
Rs1.9258152544
|1 QASH naar KZT
₸3.5375379102
|1 QASH naar THB
฿0.2248788244
|1 QASH naar TWD
NT$0.2061616926
|1 QASH naar AED
د.إ0.0250700269
|1 QASH naar CHF
Fr0.0056014774
|1 QASH naar HKD
HK$0.0530774139
|1 QASH naar MAD
.د.م0.0632557082
|1 QASH naar MXN
$0.1330692436