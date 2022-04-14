QANplatform (QANX) Tokenomie
QANplatform (QANX) Informatie
What Is QANplatform (QANX)?
QANplatform, the quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly build software applications like DApps or DeFi and run business processes on blockchain. A blockchain platform, like QANplatform is the basic infrastructure of all blockchain projects and applications. It is like the operating system on a computer. The whole ecosystem can only build and work on top of it. Connect it with real-world data, run automated smart contracts, build decentralized applications (DApps). According to HFS Research excerpt for IBM: Enterprise blockchain adoption is going through a “90-9-1” adoption challenge. 90% of companies are still trying to internalize the concept and its relevant impact. 9% of enterprises that identified relevant use cases are struggling to start with their PoCs and pilots. The 1% of enterprises that have successful pilots are challenged with scalability to a production-grade environment. To achieve blockchain mass adoption Qanplatform focused on these challenges. They built a lot of automation and integration to help freelance developers, blockchain development companies and enterprises start their blockchain PoCs (Proof-of-Concept) as fast as possible. It takes less than 5 minutes to deploy the QAN private blockchain to a preferred cloud platform and start building on it.
Who Are the Founders of QANplatform ?
Johann Polecsak, QAN's Chief Technology Officer is also an economist. He along with the Business Development team pursues the way to make QAN as appealing as possible. In the end all what matters is market share. His laser focus lights in the single direction of eliminating any obstacles which could come up as a reason not to implement Blockchain technology, making QAN the only sane choice to work with. Endre Abraham (Silur), QAN's Head of Cryptology contributed to several blockchain projects like Ethereum, Zcash, or Monero. Gaining such an extensive experience could only lead him in one direction: Building a blockchain which solves the pain points of the existing mainstream ones.
What Makes QANplatform Unique?
QANplatform solves the problems enterprises and developers face when using currently available blockchain by building a platform from scratch that does not require them to make compromises:
- Hybrid blockchain platform
- 80% faster implementation than other blockchains
- Lowest hardware and energy requirements on the market
- Predictable data transaction prices for public blockchains
- Enterprise-ready transaction speed
- Quantum-resistant security
The experienced team behind QANplatform worked in companies and projects like IBM, Telekom, Uber, Bitcoin.com, Ethereum, Monero, Zcash...
QANplatform (QANX) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor QANplatform (QANX), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
QANplatform (QANX) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van QANplatform (QANX) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal QANX tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel QANX tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van QANX begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van QANX token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van QANX
Wil je weten waar je QANX naartoe gaat? Onze QANX prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.